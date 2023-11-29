Funplex add hotel building to Mount Laurel complex

MOUNT LAUREL – An amusement center here has expanded into the hotel trade.

The operator of The Funplex Mount Laurel recently opened a dual-brand, 125-room hotel building next to its Route 38 complex.

The hotel site — with rooms split between two brands — is intended to serve both leisure guests, including Funplex customers, and the extended-stay market.

The hotel brands — La Quinta and Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham — will share a lobby, fitness center and other amenities in a four-story building.

Fifty-seven rooms will include kitchens “for extended-stay guests seeking added comforts,” according to a statement from The Funplex.

A liquor license allows the sale of alcoholic beverages at the hotel and the amusement center, according to the company's website.

The Funplex, which began as a mini-golf course and batting cage, now offers indoor and outdoor rides, a water park and a restaurant on a 25-acre site.

The family-oriented complex also has bowling lanes, laser tag, and go karts spread over more than 100,000 square feet.

The Funplex will offer “stay-n-play” packages in conjunction with the hotel complex, its statement said.

The amusement center has been transformed over more than 25 years by Lahn Hospitality & Amusement Group, noted Brian Williams, the company’s CEO.

“Our massive waterpark expansion in 2021 and now the realization of our long-term hotel plan demonstrates our commitment to continued growth,” he said in the statement.

The family-owned business also owns Funplex centers in East Hanover, Morris County, and Mrytle Beach, North Carolina. It operates a golf course at The Legacy Club in Cherry Hill’s Woodcrest section.

Lahn family members also are preparing to open a cannabis shop in a former office building on Old Marlton Pike near Route 73 in Evesham.

