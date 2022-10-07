Fuqua conviction in Decatur murder case upheld

Oct. 7—The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the 2021 murder conviction of a Decatur man.

Attorney General Steve Marshall said Friday that the court let stand the verdict against Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 31, who was convicted in Morgan County Circuit Court on Oct. 21 in the murder of his cousin, Jermaine Cardell Jones.

"The evidence at trial showed that on November 21, 2019, residents of the Decatur Place Apartments heard gunshots and then observed Fuqua shooting at Jermaine Cardell Jones numerous times while the victim was laying on the ground," the Attorney General's Office said in a statement. "It was later established that Fuqua fired some thirteen rounds at Jones, who died from the shooting. Fuqua was subsequently identified and arrested by law enforcement authorities."

Fuqua was sentenced as a habitual felony offender to life imprisonment without the possibility for parole. Fuqua sought to have his conviction reversed on appeal, which the court denied on Sept. 30, according to the AG's office.

"Despite his efforts to evade justice, Fuqua's conviction and life-without-parole sentence remain in effect to ensure he will answer for his crime," Marshall said.