Fuquay-Varina taps Nash County deputy chief to lead town’s police department

A Nash County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy will be Fuquay-Varina’s next police chief, town officials announced Wednesday.

Brandon Medina joins the Wake County town from Nash County, where he worked as chief deputy for seven years, according to a news release.

Medina also spent 14 years at the Rocky Mount Police Department, where he served as a police lieutenant in the criminal investigations unit.

“These opportunities definitely provided me with a first-hand experience aimed at allowing us to continue Fuquay-Varina Police Department’s excellent reputation in public safety, community relations and collaboration with local and regional partners,” Medina said in the release.

Town officials cited his substantial experience in community policing and engagement, history of leadership and fluency in Spanish as traits that would benefit him and the town as police chief.

“I think Brandon brings a wealth of knowledge to his new position as Chief of Police,” said Fuquay-Varina Mayor Blake Massengill. “His record reflects a reputation for effective and collaborative leadership, and he has clearly demonstrated a commitment to community policing.”

Medina will fill a vacancy left by former Chief Laura Fahnestock, who retired in February. He is expected to start in April, according to the release.

The search for a new chief was a nationwide process that involved town officials, law enforcement and members of the community, the town said.

Medina graduated with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Western Carolina University. He also holds a master’s degree in management from American Military University and a master’s in criminal justice from the University of Louisville, according to the release.

He grew up in New York, but left at 17 to join the military, serving in both the U.S. Navy and Army over 20 years.

“I’m excited to become an active member of the Fuquay-Varina community,” Medina said.