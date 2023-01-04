FUR-st class flight! Kitty caught roaming San Francisco-bound flight.
Flight attendants on a Dallas to San Francisco flight had an unexpected service call on board: to relocate a roaming cat with its owner.
Flight attendants on a Dallas to San Francisco flight had an unexpected service call on board: to relocate a roaming cat with its owner.
PARIS (Reuters) -Inflation in France unexpectedly dropped well below 7% in December from a record high a month earlier, data showed on Wednesday, the latest sign that slowing energy price rises are helping Europe overcome the worst of the inflation crisis. The French data added to recent evidence of easing price pressures in the euro zone after Germany's inflation fell for a second month in a row in December, and following lower Spanish inflation figures released last week. French bond yields eased and European stocks gained after the new data, on the prospect that Europe's inflation crisis may be subsiding.
The venture capitalist, who has always bet on the rise of bitcoin, is confident despite the difficulties of the crypto space.
A lack of snow may have stopped play on the pistes, but the unseasonably warm weather is good news for sunseekers. After all, for those who prefer their breaks with less ice and more ice cream, there’s no greater luxury than escaping to the heat while the UK basks in nothing more than chilly drizzle.
While Yum Brands Taco Bell gets more attention for its seemingly endless menu drama, sister brand KFC actually sort of paved the way. It used gimmick products like the KFC Double Down, a sandwich that used chicken patties instead of buns, to get a lof of media attention. The KFC chicken-flavored lip balm is a key example of that where it was real, but it's hard to think the chain was doing anything more than trying to get media and social media attention.
Local media are reporting that Iran has released a prominent actress nearly three weeks after she was jailed for expressing solidarity with a man who was executed over unrest linked to anti-government protests (Jan. 4)
A new year is on the horizon. If you're like most people, you'll come up with a list of New Year's resolutions that center on activities like exercise, improving your diet and climbing the career...
Paddle boarding has been around for a long time and it has been growing more popular in recent years. The reliability of the equipment is, naturally, paramount, but there have been problems recently with paddle boards that were sold exclusively at Costco Wholesale and are being recalled. The recall involves Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards, ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Boards, ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyaks and ULI Lila Inflatable Supyaks, which is a combined stand-up paddle board and kayak hybrid.
While unemployment remains low, fears of a recession in 2023, combined with an uncertain economic landscape that could trigger more job layoffs, are on the minds of many Americans. Dollar Tree: 5...
A little over a week after severe winter weather pummeled much of the U.S., another winter storm is barreling its way across the country. The “multi-hazard” storm is going to bring a medley of hazardous conditions to several states this week, CNN reported.
You'll never want to glamp on the ground again.
EV startups like Rivian and Lucid are staring down big deadlines for success in 2023 after a challenging and humbling year of growth in 2022.
Kentucky defeated the LSU Tigers in the SEC home opener Tuesday night, and John Calipari made few substitutions in the victory.
China has some 400 million cameras surveilling the streets, as well as access to a billion smartphones used by Chinese citizens, Wall Street Journal reporters Liza Lin and Josh Chin tell Michael Morell.
Columnist Tim Rowland flashes back to 'old commercials when reading about U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos, who was caught lying about everything.
Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition, a speaker of the House vote fails three times, and Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty.View Entire Post ›
The fact that none of his lies emerged publicly before he was elected has some blaming the news media. But the press is too easy a target.
Bruce’s Beach was previously taken from its original Black owners during the Jim Crow era.
Southern California beachfront property that was taken from a Black couple through eminent domain a century ago and returned to their heirs last year will be sold back to Los Angeles County for nearly $20 million, officials said Tuesday. The heirs' decision to sell what was once known as Bruce's Beach was announced by Janice Hahn, chair of the county Board of Supervisors, and state Sen. Steven Bradford, who led local and state governmental efforts to undo the long-ago injustice. "This fight has always been about what is best for the Bruce family, and they feel what is best for them is selling this property back to the County for nearly $20 million and finally rebuilding the generational wealth they were denied for nearly a century," Hahn said in a statement.
`Will politicians heed the lessons from the current period of prolonged precipitation?’ | Opinion
Actor Jeremy Renner was airlifted to the ICU after sustaining serious injuries in a snowplow incident . He just shared a brief update on Instagram.