Sled dog rally

Dozens of racers are taking part in this weekend's 39th Aviemore Sled Dog Rally in the Cairngorms.

Previous events have been held in snow, but this year the course along Glenmore Forest tracks around Loch Morlich are snow-free following a recent thaw.

The event is organised by The Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain.

A practice session was held at Feshiebridge ahead of competitions on Saturday and Sunday.

Sled dog rally

Sled dog rally

Sled dog rally

Sled dog rally

Sled dog rally

Sled dog rally

All images copyrighted.