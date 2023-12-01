Furever Friday: Heeler mix Taz looking for a forever home

Meet Taz, a 7-month-old heeler mix looking for his forever home.

Taz came to Save a Dog shelter after following a mail carrier from Louisiana. He is housebroken and would do well in a home with older children.

He is very well-behaved but sometimes will have bursts of energy during the day and needs adequate exercise, but he’s little so he’s easy to manage/

Taz can amuse himself with a dog toy but loves to play with people and will do good with other dogs.

For more information on Tazz and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

