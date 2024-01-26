Furever Friday: Jovie is looking for a forever home

Jovie, a 1-year-old beauty with a childlike innocence and sweet personality, is looking for a forever home.

Joive is happiest when someone is petting her, loves to give kisses, and crawls right up for a full-frontal hug.

Jovie is a resilient soul who just arrived in Massachusetts after spending over 500 days in a Florida shelter.

Jovie is appropriately energetic and playful for her young age, hops like a rabbit with excitement, and runs like a baby donkey.

Jovie is great in the car and calm in the house.

For more information on Jovie and to apply to adopt her, click here.

