Furious backlash as New Mexico bans carrying guns for 30 days over spate of killings

Republicans say Michelle Lujan Grisham is breaching New Mexico citizens' Second Amendment rights - AP

The Governor of New Mexico has temporarily suspended the right of some citizens to carry firearms after a spate of gun violence that killed an 11-year-old boy.

Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a public health emergency order, thought to be the first of its kind, that banned members of the public from carrying guns in Albuquerque and the surrounding county for 30 days.

The move has enraged Republicans, who are calling for the governor to be impeached for an alleged breach of the Constitution, and is expected to be challenged in court by gun advocates.

Ms Lujan Grisham said she had imposed the order to protect the public, but acknowledged it would lead to a legal battle to determine whether she had breached the Second Amendment, which gives Americans the right to bear arms.

“When New Mexicans are afraid to be in crowds, to take their kids to school, to leave a baseball game — when their very right to exist is threatened by the prospect of violence at every turn — something is very wrong,” she said.

“I welcome the debate and fight about how to make New Mexicans safer.”

Case could go to the Supreme Court

The order is already the subject of three legal actions, and could be escalated to the Supreme Court to rule on its constitutionality.

Recent gun control cases that have reached the court have expanded the right of American citizens to carry weapons, under the tenure of a conservative-leaning bench of justices.

The emergency order imposed in Albuquerque applies to most public spaces, including public parks and streets. Those who breach it are liable for a fine of up to $5,000 and civil penalties, although it does not apply to security guards or police officers.

John Allen, the Bernalillo County Sheriff, said the governor's ban is unconstitutional - AP

Among the recent cases of gun violence in the city was a suspected road rage shooting on Wednesday outside a baseball stadium, killing 11-year-old Froyland Villegas, while last month, five-year-old Galilea Samaniego was shot in the head while asleep in a motorhome.

On Friday the governor also cited the death of 13-year-old Amber Archulet, who was killed last month by a 14-year-old boy using his father’s gun.

‘Abhorrent, radical agenda’

The order was praised by gun violence campaigners, who said it would help bring down rates of violent crime in the city.

But Ms Lujan Grisham has been criticised by pro-gun activists and Republicans, who are calling for her impeachment.

“This is an abhorrent attempt at imposing a radical, progressive agenda on an unwilling populace,” said Stefani Lord, a Republican representative in the state legislature.

Tim Keller, the Albuquerque Mayor, and Harold Medina, the local police chief, said officers won’t enforce the order, while John Allen, the Bernalillo County Sheriff, said he was uneasy about how gun owners might respond.

“I am wary of placing my deputies in positions that could lead to civil liability conflicts,” Allen said, adding that he could see “potential risks posed by prohibiting law-abiding citizens from their constitutional right to self-defence”.

Jessica Levinson, a law professor at the Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, said Ms Lujan Grisham had intentionally acted outside of her remit as governor to “move the debate” on gun ownership.

“Politically, a lot of people will react favourably,” Ms Levinson told the Associated Press.

“But she’s bumping up against the Second Amendment, no doubt about it. And we have a very conservative Supreme Court that is poised to expand Second Amendment rights.”

