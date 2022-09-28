Furious customer opens fire inside McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police say

A McDonald’s customer is facing charges after police say he got into an argument with a woman working at the restaurant.

The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker, then fired shots into the air inside the McDonald’s on Wesley Chapel Rd., according to DeKalb County Police.

Police say the shooter left the restaurant and went to the nearby home of an acquaintance. Officers set up a perimiter and talked the man out, according to investigators.

The man was taken into custody and the gun recovered.

