Furious dad gets his gun after young son drinks the last Dr Pepper, Louisiana cops say

A father in Louisiana was arrested after police say he held a gun to his son’s head for drinking the last Dr Pepper.

A mother in West Monroe took her 9-year-old son to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s annex on Wednesday, according to an arrest report. The boy told police that his father — Chad Kinnaird, 39 — had been drinking alcohol before he held a loaded handgun to the boy’s head on Saturday.

The boy told police that Kinnaird was angry the child had drunk the last Dr Pepper, the report says.

Officers spoke with the boy’s 11-year-old sister who told police she hadn’t seen the incident, but that Kinnaird had confessed to her that he’d held a gun to the boy’s head, officials say.

Kinnaird was arrested on Wednesday, during which time police found a small handgun in his bedside table, the report says.

He’s charged with domestic abuse battery and child endangerment, jail records indicate. He’s also charged with a felony count of violating a protective order.