Furious French farmers launch a pungent protest in Toulouse

Paris — Angry French farmers dumped piles of manure in front of city buildings in the southwest city of Toulouse Tuesday, a pungent protest against the government's agricultural policy which they say is leaving them to face increased hardships. Nearly 400 tractors and 1,000 farmers from across southwest France converged on the city after rallying before dawn at meeting points across the region.

They headed for Toulouse in the early morning light, honking horns and pulling trailer-loads of hay and manure as they moved in on the ancient city center, blocking entire lanes on some roads and causing massive traffic jams.

Tractors and other farm vehicles block a main thoroughfare as farmers from the Midi-Pyrenees region of southwest France take part in a protest against taxation and declining income, in central Toulouse, Jan. 16, 2024. / Credit: ED JONES/AFP/Getty

Bus services were forced to change their routes and the local police chief called on residents to avoid central Toulouse.



When the tractors reached the regional authority building, they tipped dozens of trailer-loads of rotting fruit, hay, and manure right in front of it.

A bystander watches as farmers from the Midi-Pyrenees region of southwest France dump manure and rotting produce outside a government administrative building as they take part in a protest against taxation, declining income and difficult work conditions, in central Toulouse, Jan. 16, 2024. / Credit: ED JONES/AFP/Getty

Around 1,000 farmers gathered on the central Capitole square on foot, and a delegation was expected to meet the local police chief later in the day.



The protesters say increased taxes and social charges are causing hardship for farmers across the region. The tax hikes and other fees come on top of increased costs for fuel and animal feed, and a general rise in the cost of living across the country.

A tractor bearing the slogan

Elsewhere in the region, farmers targeted large suburban supermarkets, dumping manure in their parking lots. The farmers say many big supermarket chains refuse to pay fair prices for their produce.

Tuesday's protests followed a number of demonstrations in the region last November, as farmers fear for their livelihoods.

