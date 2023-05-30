Furious man smashes beauty pageant winner's crown after his wife comes second

Video footage shows the man smashing the crown on stage - Jam Press

The husband of the runner-up in a Brazilian beauty pageant smashed the winner’s crown after his wife was placed second.

The man stormed the stage of the Miss Gay Mato Grosso pageant, snatching the decorative headwear just as officials were placing it on winner Emannuelly Belini’s head.

It came after a closely contested final of the competition, which was open to Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, Pansexual and other (LGBTQIAP+) entrants, between Belini, from the city of Várzea Grande, and Nathally Becker, from Cuiabá.

In video footage from Brazilian media outlet Globo, the man, who it identified as Ms Becker’s husband, can be seen snatching the crown and hurling it to the floor in anger.

He is then seen picking the headpiece up and throwing it to the ground for a second time, causing it to shatter into pieces.

The man is also seen trying to grab the hand of his startled partner and attempts to leave before he is intercepted by what appears to be event security.

Malone Haenisch, one of the organisers of the pageant, “vehemently condemned” the man’s behaviour following the incident on Saturday.

They said he “did not consider the result to be fair and caused all this inconvenience and damage,” Globo reported.

“We confirm the pageant jury’s choice and we sympathise with the elected Miss, as well as [Becker], as she is not responsible for the crazy attitudes of third parties,” they added.

In a statement, the organisers said they would be taking legal action and congratulated Belini for winning the contest.

“We reiterate our best wishes and wish you a glamorous reign, and that your activities may reflect the voice and desires of the LGBTQIAP+ community,” it added.

