Furious parent jumps on school bus full of students refusing to get off, parents say

Parents in one neighborhood are upset after they said a parent got on their children’s bus and started cursing at the bus driver.

Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was in Cumming on Friday to speak with those parents.

The parent at the center of the incident wanted her children to be dropped off about 300 feet away from the assigned drop-off spot.

McCowan learned you can ask the district to make the change. Instead, witnesses said this mom got angry with the bus driver and prevented other kids from getting off the bus until she got her way.

“As we are walking up I see a lady on the bus,” Jason Abbott told Channel 2 Action News.

Cellphone video showed the bus stopping and the parent blocking the door.

The bus was unable to move and kids were unable to get off as the parent stood there.

The parent was apparently upset about a bus stop and confronted the driver with language that elementary parents said was out of line for their kids.

Eventually, the police were called and the mom was escorted off the bus.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the district, which said it spoke to the mom and that “expectations have been strongly reinforced and consequences, if there is a second situation.”

But these parents said the district’s response was not enough to stop this from happening again.

“I hate to say it — Forsyth County has failed the parents,” Abbott told Channel 2 Action News.

Channel 2 Action News did reach out to the upset mom, but as of tonight, has not heard back.

The district said it has offered to have a meeting with these parents and is waiting to hear back from them.

