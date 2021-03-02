Furlough support scheme to be extended in Budget until September

·7 min read
Man walking in front of closed shop.
Man walking in front of closed shop.

The furlough scheme will be extended until the end of September in Wednesday's Budget.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the scheme - which pays 80% of employees' wages for the hours they cannot work in the pandemic - would help millions through "the challenging months ahead".

Some 600,000 more self-employed people will also be eligible for government help as access to grants is widened.

But Labour said the support schemes should have been extended "months ago".

There are currently about four million people who are using the coronavirus job retention scheme (CJRS) - or furlough - the highest level since last summer.

The scheme, which was introduced last March and was due to finish at the end of April this year, has been credited for slowing the pace of job losses as tens of thousands of businesses remain shut.

More than nine million people were furloughed at the scheme's peak.

But business groups say the chancellor has taken too long to extend the scheme in the past, creating a cliff edge for employers, with some forced to lay off workers they might otherwise have been able to keep.

Mr Sunak must also come up with a long-term plan to pay for the schemes, which have contributed to the government borrowing some £270bn since the pandemic began.

What help will be available?

The government said furloughed employees would continue to receive 80% of current salary, capped at £2,500 a month, until the scheme ends at the end of September.

Employers will be asked for a contribution of 10% from July and 20% in August and September towards the hours their staff do not work.

Graph showing the number of workers covered by the UK&#39;s furlough scheme
Graph showing the number of workers covered by the UK's furlough scheme

The chancellor will also announce that a fourth self-employment support grant will be available to claim from next month.

This will be worth 80% of three months' average trading profits, capped at £7,500.

To access the grants, claimants have had to show their 2018-19 tax returns - but this has meant hundreds of thousands of newly self-employed people have been excluded from help.

As tax data for 2019-20 is now available, the government says many more workers will now be eligible for support. Mr Sunak is also due to announce details of a fifth grant on Wednesday.

'The jobs are the great hope'

Analysis box by Faisal Islam, economics editor
Analysis box by Faisal Islam, economics editor

It is incredible to think that last year's Budget did not even contain the word "furlough". Official confirmation of a pandemic came hours after its publication, swiftly rendering most of its numbers obsolete.

But so far in this crisis, unemployment has gone up only modestly. Furlough and the separate support scheme for the self-employed have prevented mass unemployment.

These extensions now aim to prevent a rapid rise in joblessness at the end of the schemes. The BBC understands that unemployment forecasts will be revised down on Wednesday as the chancellor promises to deploy his "full fiscal firepower" to "protect livelihoods" - the theme of the Budget red book.

At more than £10bn, this intervention is almost worthy of a Budget in and of itself.

But the full document will reveal whether the chancellor's borrowing spree is limited to the "rescue phase" of this crisis, or if his confidence in a jobs bounce-back means the economy does not need further stimulus and could even sustain some business-focussed tax rises.

After the jabs, the jobs are the great hope.

What will it mean to businesses?

Lisa Sansom is the founder of entertainment and event staffing agency RubyLemon.

As lockdown restrictions saw events cancelled across the board, the London-based firm was forced to furlough three of its full-time employees.

Lisa Sansom
Lisa Sansom

Lisa had been worried about the end of the scheme: "If the scheme had been coming to an end much earlier, we wouldn't have been able to keep our employees on until events come back."

She anticipates bookings will pick up quickly once social distancing measures ease and big weddings or corporate events can resume. The extension of the furlough scheme means that she can bring staff back on as necessary, which is a "big relief".

"Our team have lost so much confidence. Hopefully they can have some more peace of mind now and know they will have a job to come back to that they are passionate about," she says.

Read more about the people relying on the furlough scheme here.

What have politicians said?

In a statement on Tuesday, the chancellor said: "Our Covid support schemes have been a lifeline to millions, protecting jobs and incomes across the UK.

"There's now light at the end of the tunnel, with a roadmap for reopening, so it's only right that we continue to help business and individuals through the challenging months ahead - and beyond."

But Bridget Phillipson, Labour's shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, accused Mr Sunak of having left workers in limbo.

"Businesses and workers have been pleading with the chancellor to give them certainty - but they have had to wait because he said it wouldn't be appropriate until the Budget.

"Announcing it the night before shows the focus is on Rishi Sunak getting his moment in the sun rather than protecting jobs and livelihoods."

Stephen Flynn, the SNP's shadow business secretary, said it the "eleventh hour concession" was welcome but fell short of a commitment to maintain support "as long as it is required".

"We cannot have a repeat of the damaging cliff-edge last autumn, when the Tories threatened to withdraw support prematurely," he added.

What have business groups said?

The CBI, a business lobby group which represents 190,000 UK firms, said the extension would "give businesses the chance to catch their breath as we carefully exit lockdown".

Its chief economist Rain Newton-Smith said: "The furlough scheme has been a stand-out success throughout the crisis. It's common-sense to keep the scheme going while business resilience remains fragile for some months yet.

She added: "It's right that businesses start contributing a little more as revenues start to recover [through summer]. Meanwhile it's great to see more support for the newly self-employed, who have missed out over the last year."

Pizzeria waitress with mask on
Many workers across the hospitality, entertainment and retail industries have been furloughed

Mike Cherry, the chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses, said: "It's absolutely right that support measures evolve to reflect ongoing restrictions, and it's good to see such evolution today.

"Giving firms the ability to furlough staff over a summer - that we hope will bear the first green shoots of recovery - will enable them to plan ahead."

But he added that "piling new wage costs on to the most precarious small employers on top of national insurance and pension contributions" from July could put many under pressure.

Tej Parikh, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, said business leaders would "breathe a sigh of relief" at the extension of the furlough scheme, adding that it would provide "an extra cushion as they attempt to rescale and rehire when the economy reopens".

However, he called for the chancellor to extend more of the government's economic support packages beyond the spring.

The GMB Union cautiously welcomed the news, but said the "proof will be in the pudding" at Wednesday's Budget.

What else can we expect at the Budget?

In his Budget speech on Wednesday, the chancellor will commit the government to doing "whatever it takes to support the British people and businesses through this moment of crisis".

He is set to extend the £20-a-week top up to Universal Credit for six months to help struggling households, a government source told the BBC.

Other support measures are expected to include £408m for museums, theatres and galleries in England to help them reopen once lockdown restrictions are eased, as well as a £5bn grant scheme to support High Street businesses.

Budget banner top
Budget banner top
Budget banner bottom
Budget banner bottom

Recommended Stories

  • Florida Chapter Of The American Academy Of Pediatrics Launches Public Service Announcement To Raise Awareness Of Children's Routine Vaccinations

    "Skipping or delaying annual immunizations raises the risk of children catching preventable diseases, especially during the pandemic," said Dr. Lisa Gwynn, President of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics and Associate Professor, Clinical Pediatrics and Public Health Sciences at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

  • Where to get face masks, cleaning wipes and other household essentials for less

    Household essentials are back in stock, and we know where to get them for less—find out how to save on face masks, paper towel, disposable gloves and more.

  • Texas Lifts Mask Mandate Despite Dire Warnings About Fourth Wave

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted the mask mandate and other anti-pandemic restrictions, defying warnings from health officials about the perils of dropping those precautions too soon.Effective March 10, all businesses will be allowed to open at full capacity, Abbott said during a media briefing in Lubbock on Tuesday. Although his executive order allows counties to reimpose anti-virus rules should hospitalizations surge, it forbids them from jailing or fining scofflaws.“This will kill Texans,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement. “Our country’s infectious disease specialists have warned that we should not put our guard down even as we make progress towards vaccinations.”Abbott acted at what federal authorities warn is a critical juncture in the pandemic that has killed 516,000 Americans: While hospitalizations and caseloads have dropped in Texas and nationwide, U.S. vaccinations are not yet widespread enough to provide so-called herd immunity, and new, easier-to-spread variants of Covid-19 are proliferating.Abbot’s move drew immediate criticism from Democrats while giving the Republican governor an opportunity to shift attention from the weather-induced blackouts that crippled the state two weeks ago. Texas’ deregulated electric market, a product of the state’s GOP leadership, is at the center of blame for the failures.Hard-Earned GroundThe announcement flies in the face of pleas by federal health officials for a continuation of masking and other anti-virus protocols.Abbott’s anti-pandemic measures also have grated on his conservative electoral base, which saw them as government overreach, and may have wounded any presidential aspirations. He received 0% of the vote in a presidential straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference this past weekend.“At this level of cases with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained,” Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a Monday briefing. “Please stay strong in your conviction, continue wearing your well-fitted mask and taking the other public health prevention actions that we know work.”Biden’s WarningWalensky warned that a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections could be in the offing without continued vigilance. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden reinforced her admonition.“I urge all Americans to please keep washing hands, stay socially distanced, wear masks,” Biden said. “Now is not the time to let our guard down.”New Covid-19 cases in Texas dropped to a five-month low of 1,637 on Monday, state health department figures showed. Virus hospitalizations slipped to the smallest tally since Oct. 28.“Too many Texans have been sidelined from employment opportunities; too many small-business owners have struggled to pay their bills,” the governor said. “It is now time to open Texas 100%.”Earlier Tuesday, Abbott said in a tweet that Texas is administering more than 1 million Covid-19 vaccinations weekly.“Texans have mastered the daily habits to avoid getting Covid,” Abbott said.As of Sunday, none of the state’s 22 trauma-service areas had more than 15% of hospital capacity occupied by virus patients. The pandemic has claimed almost 43,000 Texans since it emerged in early 2020.“An irresponsible decision guided by political expedience and nothing else,” Houston City Controller Chris B. Brown said in a tweet. “Not only will this set us back in the battle against #COVID19 in the region, it will likely prolong the economic pain brought on by the pandemic.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'If the others go I'll go': Inside China's scheme to transfer Uighurs into work

    A high-level Chinese study says a massive work scheme is reducing Uighur population density in Xinjiang.

  • Exclusive: U.S. sanctions for Navalny poisoning may come on Tuesday - sources

    The United States is expected to impose sanctions to punish Russia for the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as early as Tuesday, two sources familiar with the matter said. President Joe Biden's decision to impose sanctions for Navalny's poisoning reflects a harder stance than taken by his predecessor, Donald Trump, who let the incident last August pass without punitive U.S. action. The sources said on Monday on condition of anonymity that the United States was expected to act under two executive orders: 13661, which was issued after Russia's invasion of Crimea but provides broad authority to target Russian officials, and 13382, issued in 2005 to combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

  • Khashoggi's fiancée says Saudi crown prince should be punished "without delay"

    The fiancée of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi called on Monday for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to be punished after a U.S. intelligence report found he had approved the killing. Khashoggi, a U.S. resident who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post criticising Saudi policies, was killed and dismembered by a team linked to the crown prince in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. A U.S. intelligence report on Friday found the prince had approved the killing, and Washington imposed sanctions on some of those involved - but not Prince Mohammed himself.

  • Global COVID-19 cases up for first time in seven weeks -WHO

    WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the rise in cases was "disappointing but not surprising" and urged countries not to relax measures to fight the disease.It was too early for countries to rely solely on vaccination programs and abandon other measures, he said.Adding, "If countries rely solely on vaccines, they are making a mistake. Basic public health measures remain the foundation of the response."

  • Merrick Garland could be confirmed as Biden’s attorney general this week

    Biden AG pick passes out of committee by bipartisan 15-7 vote

  • Feds Arrest White Supremacist Livestreamer in Dawn Raid, Rattling Supporters

    Broward Sheriff’s OfficeThe FBI arrested a notorious white supremacist livestreamer in an early morning raid in Florida on Tuesday.FBI agents, working with Fort Lauderdale police and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, arrested Paul N. Miller, 32, on one charge of being a “convicted felon in possession of a firearm.” The FBI said in a press release that Miller was arrested without incident.Miller’s neighbors in Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside neighborhood reported hearing flashbangs during the raid, which took place around 5 a.m. ET, local TV station NBC 6 reported. One neighbor described seeing law enforcement officers carrying out a box that appeared to have “a shotgun on the front or an AK.”Biden Taps a War on Terror Veteran to Stop White SupremacistsMiller, who goes by the name “Gypsy Crusader” online, has amassed more than 40,000 followers on Telegram, a messaging app and social media network popular with far-right extremists. Many of Miller’s videos feature him dressing up as characters like the Joker or Nintendo’s Mario, then hurling racial abuse at strangers, including children, through the randomized chat app Omegle. Miller can be seen holding a gun in some of his videos.A grand jury indicted Miller on the firearms charge on Feb. 25, according to court records unsealed Tuesday. Miller is charged with illegally possessing a gun on Jan. 17, 2018. The indictment doesn’t describe the 2018 incident in which Miller allegedly had the firearm.Miller’s Tuesday arrest sent shockwaves through internet extremist circles. Miller had recently sold patches promoting his channel to his supporters, with his arrest raising fears among other extremists that the FBI could access his customer files and find out their own names and addresses.In messages captured by extremism researcher Hilary Sargent, Miller’s supporters worried about the possibility that they could soon become FBI targets themselves. If convicted, Miller faces up to 10 years in prison on the gun charge.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Schumer says "we'll have the votes" to pass COVID relief bill

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday.

  • Former MLB executive says Albert Pujols was lying about his age when he signed a $240 million contract with the Angels

    "Not one person in baseball believes Albert Pujols is the age he says he is," former Miami Marlins President David Samson.

  • GOP Senators Grill FBI Director over Use of Geolocation Data to Track Capitol Rioters

    Senators Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) and Mike Lee (R., Utah) on Tuesday pressed FBI Director Christopher Wray on the procedures federal law enforcement officials have used to track down those who participated in the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. “I’m anxious to see those who committed unlawful, violent acts on January 6 brought to justice,” Lee said during a Senate Judiciary Hearing on Tuesday. “I also believe that … with this circumstance, like every other circumstance, we have to make sure that the civil liberties of the American people are protected.” The Utah Republican explained that he had “heard a number of accounts” of people who were in Washington, D.C. on January 6 who never went near the Capitol but were “inexplicably” contacted by FBI agents who knew of their presence in the district that day “with no other explanation, perhaps, other than the use of geolocation data.” “Are you geolocating people, through the FBI, based on where they were on January 6?” Lee asked Wray. “I think there may be some instances in which geolocation has been an investigative tool, but I can’t speak to any specific situation,” Wray responded. “But what are you using to do that?” Lee asked. “What’s your basis for authority? Are you using national security letters?” Wray said, “I don’t believe in any instance we’re using national security letters for investigation of the Capitol—” Lee interrupted to ask the FBI director if he had gone to the FISA court, to which Wray responded he did not “remotely believe FISA is remotely implicated in our investigation.” The senator continued pressing Wray, asking if the FBI is “using warrants predicated on probable cause.” “We certainly have executed a number of warrants in the course of the investigation of January 6,” Wray said. “All of our investigative work in response to the Capitol [riot] has been under the legal authorities that we have in consultation with the [Department of Justice] and the prosecutors.” Later, Hawley continued Lee’s line of questioning regarding geolocation data, asking Wray if his position is that he doesn’t know “whether the bureau has scooped up geolocation data, metadata cell phone records from cell phone towers.” “Do you not know, or are you saying maybe it has or maybe it hasn’t? Tell me what you know about this,” Hawley said. “So when it comes to geolocation data specifically—again, not in a specific instance, but just even the use of geolocation data—I would not be surprised to learn—but I do not know for a fact—that we were using geolocation data under any situation with connection with the investigation of [January 6],” Wray said. “But again, we do use geolocation data under different authorities and specific instances.” The FBI, Department of Justice and local police in Washington, D.C. are investigating the origins and execution of the January rioting at the Capitol, with the probe resulting in hundreds of arrests so far. Republicans have expressed concern that the methods law enforcement has used to track down rioters could infringe upon personal liberty. Last month Bank of America sparked outcry after it said it would hand over banking information to the federal authorities for people suspected of having involvement in the riots. In the days after the riot, Bank of America handed over data to the FBI on thousands of customers who traveled to Washington, D.C. around January 6, Fox News reported.

  • Serena Williams stars with daughter Olympia, 3, in new campaign: ‘My mini-me’

    See the mother-daughter duo serve up a sweet message in their first shared fashion campaign.

  • Police: 13 killed when big rig hits SUV carrying 25 people

    Thirteen people were killed Tuesday when an SUV carrying 25 people and a big rig collided on a Southern California highway near the U.S.-Mexico border, authorities said. Twelve people were found dead when first responders reached the highway, which winds through fields in the agricultural southeastern corner of California. Another person died at a hospital, California Highway Patrol Chief Omar Watson said.

  • I received my first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in New York City and had to battle a flawed booking system

    An Insider reporter struggled to book an appointment and had to wait in line for hours to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

  • The Trump administration reportedly quietly funded Operation Warp Speed with money set aside for hospitals

    By late summer last year, Operation Warp Speed accounts were running dry, so the Trump administration appears to have used a financial maneuver allowing Department of Health and Human Services officials to divert $10 billion from a fund meant to help hospitals and health care providers affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Stat News reports. Congress granted the HHS permission to move pandemic-related money between accounts, though the agreement stipulated the agency had to give lawmakers a heads up. In this case, it appears the HHS siphoned the funds quietly, albeit with permission from its top lawyer. Other attorneys told Stat that the agency likely did have the wiggle room to carry out the action. Former Office of Management and Director Russ Vought defended the decision and said "we would do it again," telling Stat that not only did the administration have the authority, it was also "the right thing to do in order to move as quickly as possible because lives were on the line." Other Trump officials seemed to agree, per Stat, arguing that successful vaccines would reduce hospitalizations, making Warp Speed the more consequential outlet. It's still unclear whether the decision has resulted in less money for health care providers, as the Biden administration remains mum on the subject, Stat reports. Read more at Stat News. More stories from theweek.comWill COVID-19 wind up saving lives?John Boehner rips Ted Cruz as a 'reckless a--hole' on book's back coverArizona GOP lawyer tells Supreme Court the party needs certain voting restrictions to compete with Democrats

  • 'What any good human would do': Louisiana man helped save infant abandoned along highway

    "I looked back and he took off leaving the child there, so I flipped a U-turn in the grass to get to the baby,” Louisiana man Luke Dufrene said.

  • Woman arrested after being linked to crime via Cheetos residue on teeth

    An Oklahoma woman was literally caught red-handed on first-degree burglary complaint charges thanks to Cheetos snack dust. Sharon Carr was arrested on Feb. 26 after police reported an attempted home burglary. While she did not take anything, officers claim she left behind a Cheetos bag.

  • 10 hours in Cancún hurt Ted Cruz's job approval more than when he tried to flip the presidential election

    New polling from Morning Consult shows Ted Cruz's job approval fell more after traveling to Mexico than when he objected to the election results.

  • For Andrew Cuomo, there can be no sexual harassment double standard. He should resign.

    If Democrats are to hold the moral high ground on issues of gender equity, they cannot apply standards just to those on the opposite side of the aisle.