Furniture company employee killed during Fort Worth carjacking of moving truck, police say

A man who was working for a furniture company died during a carjacking of his moving truck Friday morning, Fort Worth police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating whether the victim was shot or if his fatal injuries were caused by jumping or falling from the truck while he was being carjacked, a police spokesperson said.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. in the 3800 block of Reed Street.

The truck was found a few blocks away, police said.

No suspects are in custody, and no description was released.

A 911 call log said that the victim had lost “a lot of blood.” By the time police arrived, the man had succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The victim will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The homicide investigation remains ongoing.