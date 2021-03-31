Get furniture and more for up to 70% off at this huge Red Tag Overstock sale
When it comes to buying affordable furniture and home décor online, I’ve been turning to Overstock for more than a decade. Every time I head to the website, I manage to find a huge variety of trendy pieces at price points that won’t eat up my entire savings account. On top of the retailer's already affordable fees, the site recently kicked off its Red Tag Sale, making highly rated buys even more budget-friendly—and we've got all the details on this must-shop event.
Through April 1, nearly everything on the site, from bar carts and outdoor rugs to throw pillows, is up to 70% off. Since there are literally thousands of products to choose from, we did some digging for you to find the very best of the bunch. Even better, Overstock offers free shipping on everything, which can turn out to be a huge savings when you’re buying furniture or other large items.
Whether you’re looking to give your home office a refresh (we love this highly rated Porch & Den Lincoln corner computer desk, originally priced at $136.46 and now on sale from $106.24 for up to $70 in savings), or up your fitness game with some new workout equipment, you’ll be able to check off everything on your to-buy list—and for a big discount, no less! Check out our favorite picks below.
The best deals to shop at Overstock's Red Tag Sale
Patio furniture
Get the Outsunny Portable Sun Lounger for $44.54 (Save $16.45)
Get the Havenside Home Danau 32-Inch Fire Pit with Poker and Spark Screen for $125.99 (Save $14)
Get the Christopher Knight Lotus Dining Chairs, Set of 2 from $143.54 (Save $16 to $25.84)
Get the Havenside Home Vilano Lounge Chairs, Set of 2 from $400.72 (Save $70.72 to $72)
Get the Christopher Knight Carolina 4-Piece Acacia Sofa Set from $469.19 (Save $170.80)
Furniture
Get the The Curated Nomad Camarillo Jute Pouf from $62.02 (Save $11.51 to $117.51)
Get the AC Pacific Tufted Storage Bench for $118.99 (Save $21 to $28.50)
Get the Porch & Den Valderrama Accent Chair with Pillow for $116.02 (Save $20.47)
Get the Freemont & Park Lapis Accent Chair for $167.84 (Save $21.15)
Get the Freemont & Park Rhett Accent Chair for $178.49 (Save $31.50)
Exercise equipment
Get the Exerpeutic 1200 Folding Upright Bike for $148.75 (Save $37.20)
Get the Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Treadmill for $466.88 (Save $64.11)
Home office
Get the Porch & Den Ferdinand 4-Tier Folding Shelf from $56.69 (Save $7.80 to $10.60)
Get the EdgeMod Segovia Glass Top Desk from $138.99 (Save $50.01)
Get the Porch & Den Lincoln Corner Computer Desk from $106.24 (Save $30.22 to $70.27)
Get the Carbon Loft Dumont Industrial 4-Shelf Bookcase for $186.74 (Save $41.25)
Get this Copper Grove Terence Office Chair for $235.02 (Save $41.47)
Shop the Overstock Red Tag Sale
