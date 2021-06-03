Furniture waste increased by nearly 50% as Ikea expanded. Now it has a plan to stop it.

WBAL - Baltimore Videos

Along with a booming housing market, many people looking for a new vehicle are finding there are few deals to be had on the buying end. For the first time, vehicles are appreciating in value, sometimes, as you're driving them off the lot. If you've been in the market for a car recently, then you know all too well that the used-car market is on fire with many, if not all, cars going on sale for well over blue book value.