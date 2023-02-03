‘Furry’ accused of forcing woman into porn looked up to Andrew Tate, Elon Musk: court docs

1
Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
·2 min read

A Wisconsin “furry” accused of holding a woman hostage and forcing her to work as cam girl looked up to Elon Musk and Andrew Tate, according to a report.

Austin Koeckeritz was being held Friday at a Pierce County jail on $300,000 bond. He’s facing a federal labor-trafficking charge for allegedly enslaving a woman between August 2020 and Aug. 5, 2022, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. She told investigators she “lost her freedom” and that Koeckeritz held her hostage in an often sweltering room. He pocketed most of the six-figure income she generated making and posting illicit videos online.

Koeckeritz went as far as making his “adult entertainment” enterprise official, court documents obtained by the Daily Beast show. He called it the “Boring Company,” named after Musk’s tunnel construction services company. According to its LinkedIn page, Koeckeritz serves as the entity’s financial services officer while his victim is listed as a “porn star,” police said.

What’s more, Musk is the only account Koeckeritz’s “fursona” — or his animal character — follows on Twitter.

The “furry” community is a group of people fond of anthropomorphized animals, some of whom don “fur suits” during sexual encounters.

Koeckeritz was also seemingly inspired by Andrew Tate, a British media personality recently accused of rape and human trafficking. Tate uses his social media platform to urge followers to take a page out of his playbook by investing in cryptocurrency, drop-shipping products and luring young women into doing online porn.

According to court documents, Koeckeritz followed the roadmap almost to a “T.” He attempted to make money from bitcoin mining, crypto donations, and drop-shipping so-called “furry” merchandise. He also built up a huge following on his furry-themed TikTok, which amassed nearly 200,000 followers.

Kockeritz is also accused of roping an underage family member into his lurid scheme, forcing her into sexual situations involving his bound victim.

One of Koeckertiz’s exes told the Daily Beast he is a “sociopath” with the capacity to kill her. She said she’s been in touch with other exes and women he’s forced into pornography, a small community of survivors who are able to help each other cope.

“I’m worried he’s going to come for me,” she continued. “He could take my life and tear it up.”

The charge of forced labor carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Recommended Stories

  • Let Tennessee parents decide if children go to drag shows, not lawmakers | Opinion

    Event the Tennessee General Assembly's own standards don’t apply when it comes to using the power of the government to bully the LGBT-plus community.

  • Hunter Biden’s lawyers deny admitting laptop's existence in demand for criminal probe into leakers

    Hunter Biden's lawyers went on the offensive Wednesday, calling for criminal investigations into Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon and others involved in leaking his laptop.

  • Dallas police arrest man in the case of the missing monkeys

    Police identified the man as Davion Irvin, with whom the department wanted to speak after the disappearance of the emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo on Monday. The monkeys' habitat was intentionally compromised, which led officials to believe the animals were taken. Thanks to a tip, the animals were found the next day in an abandoned house in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster and returned to the zoo.

  • Peru president unveils new bill for 2023 election amid Congress infighting

    LIMA (Reuters) -Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has put forward a new bill to bring elections forward to 2023 in a bid to calm protests around the country as a fractured Congress has repeatedly failed to come to an agreement after weeks of political infighting. The bill, seen by Reuters, proposes holding congressional and presidential elections in October this year with elected officials taking power in late December. The Andean country is in the grip of some eight weeks of anti-government protests with 48 people killed in clashes between demonstrators and security forces, mostly in Peru's copper-rich south.

  • Hunter Biden asks for Trump allies to be investigated, sends cease-and-desist to Fox News

    A revamped legal team representing Hunter Biden is taking the first steps in what appears to be a more aggressive approach to his defense, disseminating on Wednesday a batch of criminal referrals and cease-and-desist letters targeting some of his most vocal detractors. Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for Hunter Biden, wrote to the Justice Department and the Delaware attorney general's office asking investigators to examine the conduct of several operatives who allegedly played a role in "accessing, copying, manipulating, and/or disseminating Mr. Biden's personal computer data," including Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, and other supporters of former President Donald Trump. "The actions described above more than merit a full investigation and, depending on the resulting facts, may merit prosecution under various statutes," Lowell said.

  • Andrew Tate’s 30-Day Arrest Again Upheld by Romanian Court Following Appeal

    On Wednesday, a Romanian court upheld a second 30-day detention of former kickboxer and misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate following his arrest in December.

  • Cowboys want Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard back

    Running back Ezekiel Elliott said last week he wants to remain with the Cowboys. The team’s decision-makers said Wednesday they “absolutely” want Elliott back. Owner Jerry Jones and executive vice president Stephen Jones both expressed optimism at keeping the veteran for next season. “You always want Zeke,” Stephen Jones said, via Nick Eatman of the [more]

  • Nurses sue KY juvenile justice agency, say they reported ‘inhumane’ conditions

    Whistle-blower lawsuit is only the latest controversy for Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice.

  • Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop

    A lawyer for President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, asked the Justice Department in a letter Wednesday to investigate close allies of former President Donald Trump and others who accessed and disseminated personal data from a laptop that a computer repair shop owner says was dropped off at his Delaware store in 2019. In a separate letter, Hunter Biden’s attorneys also asked Fox News host Tucker Carlson to retract and apologize for what they say are false and defamatory claims made repeatedly about him on-air, including implying without evidence that he had unauthorized access to classified documents found at his father’s home. The request for a criminal inquiry, which comes as Hunter Biden faces his own tax evasion investigation by the Justice Department, does not mean federal prosecutors will open a probe or take any other action.

  • Biden hails jobs report, waves off inflation question

    STORY: In remarks at the White House, Biden said inflation continues to come down. He dismissed a question as to whether he was responsible for the high rate of inflation, saying it was high when he took office two years ago.The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.4% from December's 3.5%. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3% after gaining 0.4% in December, bringing the year-on-year increase in wages to 4.4% from 4.8% the month before. Job growth and wages are the chief concerns for the Federal Reserve in its attempt to lower inflation down to its 2% target rate after inflation surged to 40-year highs in 2022.

  • House Education chair talks oversight, blocking student loan forgiveness

    Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), the new chairwoman of the House Education and Workforce Committee, highlighted her concerns about the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan, promising increased oversight Thursday. During an “On the Record” interview with The Hill’s Bob Cusack, Foxx said she’s looking to the Supreme Court to block the student loan forgiveness plan,…

  • Man shot while driving on I-95 in Pompano Beach

    A man is shot while driving on Interstate 95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

  • Wagner Group seeing drop in its convict recruitment program, says UK intelligence

    The scale of Russian Wagner mercenary group’s convict recruitment program is likely to have been significantly reduced from its peak betweenthe summer and autumn of 2022, the UK’s Ministry of Defense wrote on Twitter on Feb. 3.

  • Silvergate at center of DOJ fraud investigation for hosting FTX and Alameda accounts

    The fraud probe follows the crypto-focused bank’s announcement two weeks ago of a net loss of $1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • Indian gay couples begin legal battle for same-sex marriage

    Utkarsh Saxena and Ananya Kotia’s love story began just like any other college romance. Except no one else knew about the gay couple’s relationship. Homosexuality was yet to gain a degree of acceptance in deeply conservative India, with many gay couples facing stigma and isolation.

  • El Salvador opens 40,000-person prison as arrests soar in gang crackdown

    Authorities in El Salvador have opened one of Latin America's largest prisons, more than doubling the country's incarceration capacity, as a government crackdown on criminal gangs is causing the prison population to soar. The 40,000-capacity Terrorism Confinement Center was inaugurated on Tuesday to help relieve some of the overpopulation in the country's prison system. Since President Nayib Bukele asked the country's congress to approve a state of exception in March, the police and army have arrested more than 62,000 suspected gang members and their collaborators.

  • Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat

    India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices. The move came after Adani's companies lost nearly $86 billion in the stock market as investors bailed out on the tycoon who built a conglomerate spanning ports, coal mines, food businesses, airports and lately media. On Tuesday, the Adani group appeared to have fought back the attack by the New York-based short-seller Hindenburg and rallied investors behind the $2.5 billion share issue of flagship firm Adani Enterprises.

  • I Thought Dolly Parton's Response To A Keto CBD Gummy Scam Was Fake, But Apparently This Is 100% Real

    But seriously, how dare they.

  • Man killed girlfriend and her friend when he found them having sex, Wisconsin cops say

    The boyfriend fled and was arrested about 675 miles away, police said.

  • Ratcliffe: Hunter Biden laptop was a partisan domestic 'disinformation campaign'

    EXCLUSIVE: Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said Hunter Biden’s laptop was not Russian disinformation—something he made clear on behalf of the U.S. intelligence community in 2020—but told Fox News Digital on Thursday was, instead, a “domestic disinformation campaign for political reasons.”