‘Furry’ accused of forcing woman into porn looked up to Andrew Tate, Elon Musk: court docs

A Wisconsin “furry” accused of holding a woman hostage and forcing her to work as cam girl looked up to Elon Musk and Andrew Tate, according to a report.

Austin Koeckeritz was being held Friday at a Pierce County jail on $300,000 bond. He’s facing a federal labor-trafficking charge for allegedly enslaving a woman between August 2020 and Aug. 5, 2022, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. She told investigators she “lost her freedom” and that Koeckeritz held her hostage in an often sweltering room. He pocketed most of the six-figure income she generated making and posting illicit videos online.

Koeckeritz went as far as making his “adult entertainment” enterprise official, court documents obtained by the Daily Beast show. He called it the “Boring Company,” named after Musk’s tunnel construction services company. According to its LinkedIn page, Koeckeritz serves as the entity’s financial services officer while his victim is listed as a “porn star,” police said.

What’s more, Musk is the only account Koeckeritz’s “fursona” — or his animal character — follows on Twitter.

The “furry” community is a group of people fond of anthropomorphized animals, some of whom don “fur suits” during sexual encounters.

Koeckeritz was also seemingly inspired by Andrew Tate, a British media personality recently accused of rape and human trafficking. Tate uses his social media platform to urge followers to take a page out of his playbook by investing in cryptocurrency, drop-shipping products and luring young women into doing online porn.

According to court documents, Koeckeritz followed the roadmap almost to a “T.” He attempted to make money from bitcoin mining, crypto donations, and drop-shipping so-called “furry” merchandise. He also built up a huge following on his furry-themed TikTok, which amassed nearly 200,000 followers.

Kockeritz is also accused of roping an underage family member into his lurid scheme, forcing her into sexual situations involving his bound victim.

One of Koeckertiz’s exes told the Daily Beast he is a “sociopath” with the capacity to kill her. She said she’s been in touch with other exes and women he’s forced into pornography, a small community of survivors who are able to help each other cope.

“I’m worried he’s going to come for me,” she continued. “He could take my life and tear it up.”

The charge of forced labor carries a maximum of 20 years in prison, up to five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.