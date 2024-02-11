Furry Love Connections, speed dating with pets

Orange County Animal Services is bringing a new twist to Valentine’s Day this year.

In a heartwarming initiative, the shelter will host a speed dating event where animal lovers can find their perfect match – in the form of a furry companion.

The new “speed dating” event will showcase several dogs at the Orange County Animal Service shelter, allowing people to match with a pet.

Read: Sensory Safari: Central Florida zoo offers inclusive program

The event will be held at 2769 Conroy Road on February 14, 2024, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Guests who are participating will have a first date with several dogs at the playards and can decide if they want to take the pet to their forever home.

Read: Super Bowl LVIII: Taylor Swift lands at LAX, should reach Las Vegas in time for game

People who are willing to adopt will be able to take home the dogs the same day.

“We love making the most of events and holidays to help our shelter pets,” said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services. “We couldn’t neglect Valentine’s Day as a chance to encourage people to unleash their love by taking in a shelter pet.”

Read: Super Bowl LVIII: What time, what channel, who is the halftime headliner?

Adoptions fees, for the month of February, are waived for animals designated as “ready to go.” This means the animal has been spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. 50 dogs currently qualify for this promotion and are ready to be adopted.

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.