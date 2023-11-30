Will Furry named Flagler School Board chair, Christy Chong named vice chair

The Flagler County School Board Tuesday night voted Will Furry as its new chair and Christy Chong as vice chair.

Per Florida Statute 1001.371, the board must organize annually in November by electing a board chair.

Both Furry and Chong were sworn into their new positions at Tuesday's meeting by Flagler County Court Judge Melissa Distler. They, along with Sally Hunt, are one year into their first terms on the board, which officially began Nov. 22, 2022.

Chong nominated Furry as chair, and the motion carried with a 3-2 vote, backed by Hunt, Chong and Furry himself.

“My hope is this year, we can work together, any differences that we have, we can mend," Furry said. "And I look forward to serving alongside Superintendent (LaShakia) Moore and encouraging, guiding and making sure you have all the tools you need to move Flagler forward.”

Colleen Conklin, Flagler's most recent vice chair and a board member who has been with the district since 2000, was also nominated for the chair position by the board's most recent former chair, Cheryl Massaro. Conklin received a 2-3 vote.

When asked what she thinks Furry and Chong will bring to the table in their new positions, Massaro said, “no comment.”

Chong, nominated by Furry, was the only candidate for the vice chair position. She was appointed unanimously.

“Despite what anybody thinks, I really do care about being here and want to be here and hope to be able to serve,” Chong said. “I plan to serve out my term, hopefully another, and I’m thankful to be here, so thank you.”

