Flood warnings reduce in aftermath of rain

In Pulborough, West Sussex, the A283 is closed due to flooding

The number of flood warnings following torrential rain in East and West Sussex has reduced from 16 to eight, the Environment Agency (EA) has said.

Areas including Hellingly, Alfriston and Pulborough are among the those affected.

The EA warned several rivers were swollen and likely to cause flooding, including the rivers Ouse, Arun, Adur, Cuckmere and Bull.

There are still 13 flood alerts in place across both counties.

The Environment Agency said that a drier day "has allowed the situation to improve in Sussex and rivers are now stabilising".

Warnings are still in place in areas including:

Bersted on the Aldingbourne Rife

Mock Bridge, near Shermanbury on the River Adur

Alfriston, Barcombe Mills, the River Arun at Broadbridge Heath

Fittleworth on the Western Rother

Lodsbridge to Shopham Bridge on the Western Rother

From Broadbridge Heath to Pallingham Quay on the River Arun

The River Arun is among the rivers still subject to flood warnings

Travel disruption is still being felt across the county.

West Sussex County Council has warned of six ongoing road closures as teams deal with flooding. Those roads include:

A283 Pulborough, west of the railway station and under the railway bridge

A272, Durleighmarsh, to the west of Rogate

A29 Shripney Lane, Shripney

A264, Crawley Road to Bewbush Brook

Monteswood Lane in Lindfield

West Chiltington Road in West Chiltington

The A272 between Wisborough Green and Petworth remains closed due to a large fallen tree blocking the road

The authority also said the severe weather had forced the postponement of planned carriageway repairs at Carfax in Horsham town centre. Work was due to begin on 8 January.

A West Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "Regretfully, the recent heavy rainfall and bad weather has meant diverting resources from planned works, to tackle emergencies at other locations.

“Temperatures are also forecast to drop over the weekend and into next week, which could have impacted on the chances of the new surface materials at the Carfax successfully setting/hardening. We appreciate that this decision is frustrating and apologise for any inconvenience."

The highways team said new dates for the work would be announced as soon as possible.

The River Ouse, pictured here near Barcombe Mills, is also still subject to flood warnings

There is disruption on the railways too.

Southeastern Rail said trains between Hastings and Tunbridge Wells were cancelled until at least 21:00 GMT after a landslip near Robertsbridge on Thursday night.

The rail operator said a replacement bus service would run between Battle and Tunbridge Wells and a limited rail service would run between Hastings and Battle.

Lines have reopened following a tree blocking the railway between Horsham and Dorking. As service recovers, trains may still be cancelled or revised.

