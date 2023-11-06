Further murder arrests after fatal Birmingham stabbing

The man was found in Cherrywood Road, Bordesley Green

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in Birmingham.

West Midlands Police said a 28-year-old man was discovered with stab injuries on Cherrywood Road, Bordesley Green, in the early hours of Sunday and died later in hospital.

Suspects aged 26 and 36 were detained in Walsall on Sunday and the force said two more, aged 21 and 24, were arrested following inquiries.

They are all being held in custody.

The force said its investigations were still at an early stage and a police cordon remained in place at the scene.

Specially trained officers were supporting the family of the deceased, it added.

