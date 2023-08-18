After further review, El Paso man indicted, arrested in Kern Place rifle threat case

A man accused of brandishing an AR-15-style rifle in the Cincinnati Entertainment District was indicted and arrested on terroristic threat charges after a reevaluation of the case by the El Paso District Attorney's Office and the El Paso Police Department.

Andres Gabriel Lodoza, 22, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 16, by the El Paso police Westside Tactical Unit after being indicted on two counts of making a terrorist threat outside the Champagne Villain bar over the weekend, police officials said.

Lodoza, of East El Paso, on Thursday was being held on a $55,000 bond at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown.

Andres Gabriel Lodoza was arrested on Wednesday after being indicted on two terroristic threat counts for allegedly brandishing a rifle on Saturday outside the Champagne Villain bar in Kern Place in West El Paso.

About 2 a.m. Saturday, Lodoza was initially arrested by quick-acting police officers and FBI agents after he allegedly parked his vehicle, pulled out a rifle and was heading to the bar in the nightlife district of the Kern Place neighborhood in West El Paso. No shots were fired.

FBI agents who were taking part in a police gang suppression operation saw Lodoza cause a disturbance at the Champagne Villain and followed him when he was seen grabbing his rifle, police said.

Police later learned Lodoza had been in an altercation with an unidentified man inside the bar and was told to leave. Lodoza claimed the man was a gang member who threatened him. Lodoza allegedly told police that he had retrieved his rifle "intending to intimidate the unidentified male," police said in a statement.

But following Saturday's arrest, Lodoza was only booked into jail — and released a day later — on a pair of traffic warrants after Jail Magistrate Judge Sara Priddy found no probable cause to charge him with making a terroristic threat, police officials said.

Under the Texas penal code, elements of a terroristic threat can include a threat of violence that causes a reaction from emergency officials, places a person in fear of imminent injury or interrupts the use of a building or public space.

Kern Place terroristic-threat indictment issued

The initial denial of the threat-charge caused a response in the El Paso community, which suffered a massacre inside a Walmart store four years ago and where gun violence has become a problem outside bars.

The El Paso District Attorney's Office and El Paso police investigators worked together to evaluate the Lodoza case, officials said.

El Paso police patrol the Cincinnati Entertainment District in Kern Place. File art.

Investigators from the Westside Regional Command then presented a terroristic threat case against Lodoza to the District Attorney's Office, which took the case to a grand jury, police said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the grand jury returned an indictment on two counts of terroristic threat and on Wednesday the 120th Judicial District Court issued arrest warrants for Lodoza, who was then taken into custody.

Court records do not show Lodoza as having a lawyer.

