Further Upside For flatexDEGIRO AG (ETR:FTK) Shares Could Introduce Price Risks After 26% Bounce

Those holding flatexDEGIRO AG (ETR:FTK) shares would be relieved that the share price has rebounded 26% in the last thirty days, but it needs to keep going to repair the recent damage it has caused to investor portfolios. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 39% over that time.

Even after such a large jump in price, it's still not a stretch to say that flatexDEGIRO's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the market in Germany, where the median P/E ratio is around 15x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

flatexDEGIRO certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this strong earnings performance might be about to tail off. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, flatexDEGIRO would need to produce growth that's similar to the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 30% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 207% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 38% per year as estimated by the ten analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 14% per annum, which is noticeably less attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that flatexDEGIRO is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. Apparently some shareholders are skeptical of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Final Word

flatexDEGIRO appears to be back in favour with a solid price jump getting its P/E back in line with most other companies. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

Our examination of flatexDEGIRO's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook isn't contributing to its P/E as much as we would have predicted. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the positive outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for flatexDEGIRO that you need to be mindful of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than flatexDEGIRO. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

