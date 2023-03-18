Further weakness as Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) drops 17% this week, taking one-year losses to 33%

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Investors in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 33%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 13%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Altus Power because we don't have a long term history to look at. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 29% in thirty days.

With the stock having lost 17% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

Altus Power wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Altus Power increased its revenue by 56%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. Given the revenue growth, the share price drop of 33% seems quite harsh. Our sympathies to shareholders who are now underwater. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. You can see what analysts are predicting for Altus Power in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Altus Power shareholders are happy with the loss of 33% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 13%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. With the stock down 16% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Altus Power (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

