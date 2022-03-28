Further weakness as Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) drops 7.2% this week, taking three-year losses to 31%

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 13% in the last month. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. In fact, the share price is down 31% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

After losing 7.2% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Because Amicus Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years, Amicus Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 34% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 10% per year over three years would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. It seems likely that actual growth fell short of shareholders' expectations. Still, with high hopes now tempered, now might prove to be an opportunity to buy.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Amicus Therapeutics will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 7.7% in the last year, Amicus Therapeutics shareholders lost 2.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Amicus Therapeutics you should be aware of.

Amicus Therapeutics is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

