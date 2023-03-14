Further weakness as Bougainville Copper (ASX:BOC) drops 13% this week, taking one-year losses to 43%

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. That downside risk was realized by Bougainville Copper Limited (ASX:BOC) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 43%. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 1.8%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 30% higher than it was three years ago. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 13%.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

We don't think Bougainville Copper's revenue of K4,033,000 is enough to establish significant demand. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems that the investors focused more on what could be, than paying attention to the current revenues (or lack thereof). It seems likely some shareholders believe that Bougainville Copper will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is almost always a chance they will need to raise more capital, and their progress - and share price - will dictate how dilutive that is to current holders. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing.

Our data indicates that Bougainville Copper had K1.6m more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in December 2022. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But with the share price diving 43% in the last year , it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. You can see in the image below, how Bougainville Copper's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Bougainville Copper had a tough year, with a total loss of 43%, against a market gain of about 1.8%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Bougainville Copper .

We will like Bougainville Copper better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

