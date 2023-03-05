Further weakness as CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) drops 14% this week, taking three-year losses to 37%

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. We regret to report that long term CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 37% in three years, versus a market return of about 42%. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 31% lower in that time. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 14%. Importantly, this could be a market reaction to the recently released financial results. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Since CareCloud has shed US$7.3m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

See our latest analysis for CareCloud

CareCloud isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, CareCloud saw its revenue grow by 26% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 11% per year over three years would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. It's possible that the prior share price assumed unrealistically high future growth. Still, with high hopes now tempered, now might prove to be an opportunity to buy.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

This free interactive report on CareCloud's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that CareCloud shareholders are down 31% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 6.2%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.5% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CareCloud better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for CareCloud you should know about.

We will like CareCloud better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here