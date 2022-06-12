Further weakness as Cyclopharm (ASX:CYC) drops 13% this week, taking one-year losses to 59%

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Cyclopharm Limited (ASX:CYC) stock has had a really bad year. The share price is down a hefty 59% in that time. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 27% in three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 32% in the last 90 days.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Cyclopharm isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Given that Cyclopharm didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Cyclopharm grew its revenue by 13% over the last year. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Without profits, and with revenue growth sluggish, you get a 59% loss for shareholders, over the year. Like many holders, we really want to see better revenue growth in companies that lose money. When a stock falls hard like this, it can signal an over-reaction. Our preference is to wait for a fundamental improvements before buying, but now could be a good time for some research.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Cyclopharm shareholders are down 59% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.4%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 6% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Cyclopharm has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

