Further weakness as Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) drops 6.6% this week, taking one-year losses to 63%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 64% in the last month. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Specifically, the stock price slipped by 63% in that time. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Dingdong (Cayman) isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Dingdong (Cayman) isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, Dingdong (Cayman) increased its revenue by 32%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 63% in that time. It may well be that the business remains approximately on track, but its revenue growth has simply been delayed. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We doubt Dingdong (Cayman) shareholders are happy with the loss of 63% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 19%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's great to see a nice little 11% rebound in the last three months. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Dingdong (Cayman) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

