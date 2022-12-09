Further weakness as Energy Vault Holdings (NYSE:NRGV) drops 25% this week, taking one-year losses to 73%

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But serious investors should think long and hard about avoiding extreme losses. It must have been painful to be a Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 73% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Energy Vault Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 39% in the last three months. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

After losing 25% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Because Energy Vault Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Energy Vault Holdings shareholders are down 73% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 18%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 39%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Energy Vault Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

