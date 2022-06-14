Further weakness as Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) drops 20% this week, taking one-year losses to 37%

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) share price is down 37% in the last year. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 20%. However, the longer term returns haven't been so bad, with the stock down 16% in the last three years. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 44%.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Expedia Group isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Expedia Group grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

We're surprised that the share price is lower given that improvement. If the improved profitability is a sign of things to come, then right now may prove the perfect time to pop this stock on your watchlist.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Expedia Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Expedia Group shareholders are down 37% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 20%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 5% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Expedia Group (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

