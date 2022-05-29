Further weakness as Hipages Group Holdings (ASX:HPG) drops 15% this week, taking one-year losses to 55%

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Anyone who held Hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG) over the last year knows what a loser feels like. In that relatively short period, the share price has plunged 55%. Because Hipages Group Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Furthermore, it's down 52% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Hipages Group Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Hipages Group Holdings grew its revenue by 15% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 55% in that time. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. For us it's important to consider when you think a company will become profitable, if you're basing your valuation on revenue.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 4.2% in the last year, Hipages Group Holdings shareholders might be miffed that they lost 55%. While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 52%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Hipages Group Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

