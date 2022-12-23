Further weakness as Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) drops 11% this week, taking three-year losses to 84%

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST); the share price is down a whopping 84% in the last three years. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. And over the last year the share price fell 75%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. Even worse, it's down 29% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Microvast Holdings isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Microvast Holdings wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, Microvast Holdings grew revenue at 37% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 23% per year, in the same time? The share price makes us wonder if there is an issue with profitability. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. If you are thinking of buying or selling Microvast Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

The last twelve months weren't great for Microvast Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 75%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 22%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 23% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Microvast Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Microvast Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

