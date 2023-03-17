Further weakness as Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) drops 4.7% this week, taking one-year losses to 11%

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) share price up 29% in a single quarter. It's not great that the stock is down over the last year. But it did better than its market, which fell 12%.

After losing 4.7% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

View our latest analysis for Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Mirion Technologies grew its revenue by 7.4% over the last year. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. While the stock is down 11% over the last twelve months, that's not bad in this market. So it looks like shareholders aren't caving in to fear at this time. Shareholders clearly have confidence that profits will come. But you should form your own independent opinion.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's not great that Mirion Technologies shares failed to make money for shareholders in the last year, but the silver lining is that the loss of 11%, wasn't as bad as the broader market loss of about 12%. At least the recent returns have been positive, with the stock up 29% in around 90 days. The recent uptick could be an early suggestion that the prior falls were too extreme; but we'll need to see how the business progresses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Story continues

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here