Further weakness as Park-Ohio Holdings (NASDAQ:PKOH) drops 15% this week, taking five-year losses to 56%

Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But along the way some stocks are going to perform badly. For example the Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) share price dropped 59% over five years. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 52%. On top of that, the share price is down 15% in the last week.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Park-Ohio Holdings isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

Because Park-Ohio Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last five years Park-Ohio Holdings saw its revenue shrink by 0.4% per year. While far from catastrophic that is not good. With neither profit nor revenue growth, the loss of 10% per year doesn't really surprise us. We don't think anyone is rushing to buy this stock. Ultimately, it may be worth watching - should revenue pick up, the share price might follow.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Park-Ohio Holdings' TSR for the last 5 years was -56%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Park-Ohio Holdings shareholders are down 50% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 20%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 9% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Park-Ohio Holdings (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

