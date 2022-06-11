Further weakness as Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) drops 12% this week, taking one-year losses to 83%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 22% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last year have been stomach churning. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 83% in the last year. So the rise may not be much consolation. Only time will tell if the company can sustain the turnaround. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Because Sorrento Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Sorrento Therapeutics grew its revenue by 23% over the last year. We think that is pretty nice growth. However, it seems like the market wanted more, since the share price is down 83%. It could be that the losses are too much for investors to handle without losing their nerve. It seems that the market has concerns about the future, because that share price action does not seem to reflect the revenue growth at all.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Sorrento Therapeutics shareholders are down 83% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 16%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Sorrento Therapeutics is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those are potentially serious...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

