Further weakness as Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) drops 9.0% this week, taking three-year losses to 21%

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But in any portfolio, there are likely to be some stocks that fall short of that benchmark. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shareholders, since the share price is down 21% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 47%. On top of that, the share price is down 9.0% in the last week. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

After losing 9.0% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Stratasys isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last three years Stratasys saw its revenue shrink by 1.3% per year. That is not a good result. The annual decline of 7% per year in that period has clearly disappointed holders. That makes sense given the lack of either profits or revenue growth. However, in this kind of situation you can sometimes find opportunity, where sentiment is negative but the company is actually making good progress.

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

Stratasys shareholders are down 12% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -12%. So last year was actually even worse than the last five years, which cost shareholders 3% per year. It will probably take a substantial improvement in the fundamental performance for the company to reverse this trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Stratasys has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

