The Daily Beast

CaltechCaltech engineers are no strangers to making sophisticated robots; they are the ones NASA calls up any time they want a new little rover that can zip around Mars. But they might have outdone themselves this time, with a new (and sort of terrifying?) bipedal robot that doubles as a flying drone.Called LEONARDO (short for LEgs ONboARD drOne), the robot stands 2.5 feet tall with two high-heeled, and four tilted propellers mounted on its shoulders. LEO is designed to get around through a comb