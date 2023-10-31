Fresno Teachers Association and Fresno Unified reach agreement
Fresno Unified and the Fresno Teachers Association have reached an agreement to keep teachers in the classroom -- just one day before a district-wide strike deadline.
Fresno Unified and the Fresno Teachers Association have reached an agreement to keep teachers in the classroom -- just one day before a district-wide strike deadline.
United Auto Worker President Shawn Fain’s aggressive tactics and rhetoric proved successful during the six-week strike.
Will Brian Burns be on the move? What about Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins or another wide receiver? Follow what should be an impactful deadline right here.
Sweat has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season and is in the final year of his contract with the Commanders.
Renee Miller presents a look at players who have outperformed their fantasy draft slots halfway through the NFL season.
These New Yorkers are taking style inspiration from the historic Meatpacking District and channeling it into fun, genre-defying looks that mix the old with the new. The post Check out the modern street-style looks in NYC’s Meatpacking District for endless outfit inspo appeared first on In The Know.
Jorge Martin examines the fantasy impact that five quarterback injuries will have on their respective teams' skill players.
Today Microsoft has begun rolling out its Windows 11 2023 update (also know as version 23H2).
Stuff in hard-to-reach places is no match for this No. 1 bestselling gizmo that 31,000-plus Amazon shoppers reach for daily.
Just a few bucks can get you some amazing problem solvers — from a pain-erasing massage ball to a stress-busting fidget cube.
The list of NBA players to log four straight top-three Most Valuable Player finishes is a who's who of all-time greats ... and James Harden, whose career has taken an odd turn.
Less than six months after launching to the public and announcing a $7.5 million seed raise, a startup providing banking services to Americans over the age of 62 has raised additional funding. The days of closing two capital raises in a matter of months are mostly long gone, so it naturally caught our attention when Charlie reached out to share that it has secured $16 million in Series A funding and $7 in debt financing. TTV Capital led the latest round, which also included participation from FPV Ventures and existing backer Better Tomorrow Ventures, among others.
Will multiple NCAA investigations lead to Jim Harbaugh's ouster at Michigan? And what will Texas A&M do about the Jimbo Fisher dilemma? Those are just a few of the high-profile coaching jobs worth watching.
Swinney was not here for a question about his $115 million contract in the midst of a 4-4 campaign.
The Rams will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, where Brett Rypien could get the start if Matthew Stafford isn’t ready to go.
Today, SkyCell -- one of the companies that built containers to transport these medicines, along with many other un-shelf stable pharmaceuticals that are used to treat a variety of conditions -- is announcing a big round of funding to fuel its growth. The funding comes as SkyCell reaches new heights of its own, so to speak: it's now transporting $1.5 billion of pharmaceutical products each month (finished and raw materials). Ironically, despite the startup's role in helping move around vaccines, the peak of the pandemic years were not the best for SkyCell's growth: because everything else effectively halted in terms of medical care, and supply chains slowed down significantly, so too did SkyCell's business.
The veteran was replaced by Jon Gray, who pitched three scoreless innings in Texas' 3-1 victory Monday.
It wasn't always pretty, but the Lions got past the Raiders on Monday.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar near Kansas State’s campus after an alleged fight.
The United Autoworkers reached a tentative agreement Monday with General Motors, wrapping up a six-week strike that affected the Big Three U.S. automakers and sent nearly 50,000 workers to the picket lines. The deal, which has yet to be officially announced, came two days after the UAW expanded its strike against GM to its Spring Hill, Tennessee factory, surprising industry watchers. GM has yet to confirm the deal and declined to comment.
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.