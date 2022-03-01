FUSE stadium to host 2 job fairs in March

The Gastonia Honey Hunters will host two job fairs. The fairs will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the next two Saturdays, March 5 and March 12.

The Gastonia Honey Hunters will hold two job fairs where fans will be able to take advantage of more than 75 job openings.

Gastonia's FUSE stadium is seeking employees to sell those concession items, among several other jobs, once the Honey Hunters take the field in April.

Stadium leaders hope to fill many of those slots through two job fairs.

Open positions include technicians, ushers, cooks and more.

Those interested are asked to register at bit.ly/JobFairHH and must bring with them a resume during the event.

What you need to know

On-site interviews will be held for the roles listed, but job applications are expected to be filled out before the interview process.

More than 75 positions open

Wages start at $9 an hour

Shifts start at 5 p.m. and end as late as 10 p.m.

