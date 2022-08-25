Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Fusion Antibodies' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at March 2022, Fusion Antibodies had cash of UK£2.0m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was UK£583k. Therefore, from March 2022 it had 3.5 years of cash runway. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Fusion Antibodies Growing?

Happily, Fusion Antibodies is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 61% over the last year. And while hardly exciting, it was still good to see revenue growth of 15% during that time. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Fusion Antibodies has developed its business over time by checking this visualization of its revenue and earnings history.

How Hard Would It Be For Fusion Antibodies To Raise More Cash For Growth?

While Fusion Antibodies seems to be in a decent position, we reckon it is still worth thinking about how easily it could raise more cash, if that proved desirable. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Fusion Antibodies has a market capitalisation of UK£23m and burnt through UK£583k last year, which is 2.6% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

Is Fusion Antibodies' Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Fusion Antibodies is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its cash runway stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even though its revenue growth wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn, which seems to be under control. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Fusion Antibodies you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

