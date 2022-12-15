Fusion Power Is Possible in Next Decade, Former US Energy Chief Says

2
Ari Natter
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Fusion power plants are possible on the electricity grid within the next decade, a potential game changer that could supply a limitless amount of carbon-free power, former US Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz said Thursday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“I believe that in this decade, we will demonstrate the science through multiple technologies that can accomplish fusion,” Moniz, who led the Energy Department under former President Barack Obama, said on Bloomberg Television. “We still have a ways to go to make a commercial power plant, but the prize is incredible.”

Moniz’s comments come after the Department of Energy announced Tuesday that scientists at a laboratory in California managed for the first time to generate more energy from a fusion reaction than they needed to trigger it. The milestone raises the prospect that some day — perhaps decades from now — the global economy will be run on carbon-free electricity generated by the very process that powers the sun.

Read more: US fusion breakthrough inches world closer to a new energy era

President Joe Biden has also set a goal of achieving a commercial fusion reactor within a decade, though others, including the director of the Energy Department laboratory where the experiment took place, have said that time frame could be overly optimistic.

Moniz, who serves on the board of fusion-power developer TAE Technologies Inc., said private companies have attracted as much as $5 billion in private capital to explore fusion technologies.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. should've spied on Chinese officials to learn about Covid, report says

    After Covid appeared, U.S. intelligence agencies should've started spying on Chinese officials who were hiding what they knew, says a new report from Congress.

  • Erdogan’s Biggest Rival Gets a Jail Term, Finally Unifying the Opposition

    (Bloomberg) -- Outrage over a jail term for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s most formidable political rival brought disparate opposition leaders together in a rally for the first time on Thursday. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeDollar Rallies as Risk-Off Tone Takes Stocks Lower: Markets WrapFive opposition leaders gat

  • Slovak Government Falls, Raising Risk of Early Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- Slovakia’s government was toppled, deepening political chaos and raising the prospect of a snap election in a country where pro-Russian opposition leaders have bridled against support for Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeDollar Rallies as Risk-Off Tone Takes Stocks Lower: Markets WrapThe no-confidence moti

  • Messi Mania takes hold as Argentina advances to World Cup Final I The Rush

    Fans spanning the globe have found the most unique ways to celebrate their love of Lionel Messi, who led Argentina to a spot in the World Cup Final after beating Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals. In American football, Kyler Murray is out for the rest of the Cardinals’ season with an ACL tear, Marcus Mariota abruptly left the Falcons after being benched and Baker Mayfield got the green light to try and keep his Hollywood comeback story alive, as he’ll start under center when the Rams face the Packers in Green Bay.

  • Ukraine Latest: US Is Expanding Its Training for Kyiv’s Forces

    (Bloomberg) -- The US sanctioned Vladimir Potanin, Russia’s richest tycoon but left his company, mining giant MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, untouched as it tries to maintain stability in the metals market. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeDollar Rallies as Risk-Off Tone Takes Stocks Lower: Markets WrapA top Ukrainian army commander w

  • Peru Political Crisis Threatens to Widen Latin America Rifts

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru’s political crisis is threatening to widen rifts in Latin America, with the administration of President Dina Boluarte saying late Wednesday that it had received the backing of governments in Chile, Ecuador, Uruguay and Costa Rica.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeDollar Rallies as Risk-Off Tone Takes Stocks Lo

  • Antimatter Could Travel Through Our Galaxy With Ease, Physicists Say

    A team of physicists determined that enigmatic ‘antinuclei’ can travel across the universe without being absorbed by the interstellar medium. The finding suggests we may be able to identify antimatter that is produced by dark matter in deep space.

  • ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Kicks Off at International Box Office With $15.8 Million

    James Cameron’s long-delayed “Avatar: The Way of Water” launched at the international box office, collecting $15.8 million from 15 overseas markets on opening day. Disney, which is backing the ambitious sequel, says ticket sales were 124% ahead of “Avatar,” roughly 70% ahead of “Top Gun: Maverick” and 13% ahead of “Jurassic World: Dominion.” Though “The […]

  • Netanyahu, set to return to office, eyes deal with Saudis

    Israel’s designated prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday vowed to seek full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia once he takes office, claiming that doing so would also promote peace with the Palestinians. Netanyahu also said he would be open to restarting behind-the-scenes peace talks with the Palestinians. The comments, made in a rare interview with an Arab news outlet, the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news channel, appeared to be aimed at easing concerns over the far-right makeup of the government that Netanyahu is forming.

  • Georgia Secretary of State Pushes to End Runoff Elections in State

    (Bloomberg) -- Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling for an end to runoff elections in the state, saying counties struggled to meet deadlines during the newly truncated balloting that ended in a US Senate victory for Democrats last week. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest S

  • BlackRock and State Street Grilled by Texas Lawmakers in ESG Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas lawmakers grilled finance industry executives they summoned to a remote corner of the Lone Star State for a hearing, questioning whether their environmental, social and governance policies are hindering state pension investments.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeDollar Rallies as Risk-Off Tone Takes Stocks Lo

  • Sudanese woman jailed for kissing man

    She was initially sentenced to death by stoning for adultery, prompting an international outcry.

  • ‘Losing the plot’: Trump mocked after announcing superhero card collection

    Cards cost ‘only $99 each’ and ‘would make a great Christmas gift’, says former president in ‘major announcement’ video

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene says a group of Republicans called 'the 5 families' is meeting every week in Kevin McCarthy's office, in an apparent mob reference

    "You know my reference," Greene told conspiracy theorist Steve Bannon on a Tuesday episode of his show "The War Room."

  • Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards

    President Biden on Thursday mocked former President Trump for teasing a “major announcement” that turned out to be a new line of digital Trump trading cards. “I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too…” Biden tweeted from his personal account. The president listed a consumer price report that showed inflation easing in…

  • Donald Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Is Grifty NFT Project

    Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump’s “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” landed on Thursday like the release of a new NFT—that’s because it was the release of a new NFT.After teasing the day before on his social media site that he would have big news, Trump shared on Truth Social that he’d be releasing a set of collectible digital trading cards that all feature himself.“My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here!” the ex-president wrote. “These limited edition c

  • Primatologist Jane Goodall Watched A Montage Of Trump And Her Analysis Was Something

    The famed environmental activist echoed comments she made about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign.

  • Trump Claims 'America Needs A Superhero,' Promises 'Major Announcement' On Thursday

    Since it seems unlikely that the former president will be joining either the Marvel or DC cinematic universes, it’s probably about something else.

  • ‘Crapped Himself’: Putin’s Men Melt Down in Raging Fight Over War

    GettyIt wasn’t too long ago that the Kremlin declared 2022 a “year of unity” in the country, a sentiment that quickly fell apart as Vladimir Putin’s closest allies created their own circular firing squad over the country’s handling of the war against Ukraine.Now, that infighting has peaked in spectacular and hilarious fashion, as one of the Kremlin’s most rabid mouthpieces has been challenged to a duel by one of the Kremlin’s most notorious accused terrorists.The duel, of course, will not involv

  • The National Archives wants to release hundreds of pages of emails about Hunter Biden and Burisma — and the White House won't say whether it will let it happen

    As National Archives prepares to release 260 emails relating to Hunter Biden and Burisma, the Biden White House faces a tough decision about executive privilege.