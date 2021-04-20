Futu aims to raise US$1.9 billion in follow-on stock sale in New York as Tencent-backed broker taps investors' penchant for punting on IPOs

·2 min read

Online brokerage platform Futu Holdings has launched a follow-on sale of new shares on Nasdaq to raise about US$1.9 billion, according to a person familiar with the transaction, as it seeks new funding to expand its margin financing business amid cutthroat competition.

The brokerage, whose name means "path to wealth" in Chinese, offers online trading service of Hong Kong, Chinese and US stocks. It is selling 9.5 million American depositary shares, with an overallotment option to offer another to 1.43 million shares to meet strong investors demand. The final offer price will be determined on Wednesday.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

Bank of America and Haitong International are joint bookrunners of the deal. They were not immediately available for comment.

Futu Holdings founder and chairman Leaf Li Hua poses for a picture at the Headquarter of Futu Holdings in Shenzhen. 09DEC20 SCMP/ Iris Ouyang alt=Futu Holdings founder and chairman Leaf Li Hua poses for a picture at the Headquarter of Futu Holdings in Shenzhen. 09DEC20 SCMP/ Iris Ouyang>

"The COVID-19 pandemic has further transformed the industry landscape and created new opportunities for online brokers amid lockdown and other restrictive measures," Futu said in its filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday. "A growing number of investors have moved from offline channels to online platforms for trading activities."

Futu's 2020 profit jumped nine-fold to 1.18 billion yuan (US$181.7 million), boosted by four consecutive quarters where its net income at least tripled, according to the company's financial results under general accounting standards. It reported 1.4 million registered clients as of December, of which about a third were paying customers.

"Big players have been taking away market shares from small brokers over time, in line with trend of the industry consolidation observed elsewhere in the world," Futu said in its filing.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Japan stocks tumble 2% in mixed day for Asian markets after Wall Street’s slide

    Traders are uneasy about a rise in inflation and interest rates and renewed coronavirus infections that prompted some governments to reimpose anti-disease controls.

  • Big cats: US senators seek ban on private ownership of lions and tigers

    A bill to end private ownership of lions and tigers is proposed by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

  • Britain to add India to COVID-19 travel red-list - health minister

    Britain will add India to its travel "red-list" on Friday after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday. "UK and Irish residents and British citizens who've been in India in the past 10 days before their arrival will need to complete hotel quarantine for 10 days from the time of arrival."

  • Philippines' Duterte would send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday he was prepared to send his military ships in the South China Sea to "stake a claim" over oil and mineral resources in the disputed part of the strategic waterway. With some critics complaining Duterte had gone soft by refusing to push Beijing to comply with an arbitration ruling, he said the public can be assured he would assert the country's claims to resources like oil and minerals in the South China Sea. Duterte has sought to build an alliance with China and has been reluctant to confront its leadership, having been promised billions of dollars of loans and investments, much of which have yet to materialise, frustrating nationalists.

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.

  • Pakistan opens talks with outlawed Islamists behind violent anti-France protests

    Pakistan on Monday opened negotiations with radical Islamist after they freed 11 police abducted during week-long anti-blasphemy protests against France in which four officers were killed, the interior minister said. Most main businesses, markets, shopping malls and public transport services were closed in major cities in response to a strike call by the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) and its affiliated groups. Pakistan's PSX 100 stock exchange opened 500 points down in the morning though recovered later in the day.

  • George Floyd death: Three Americans assess Derek Chauvin trial

    A retired police veteran, a Minnesota resident and a black political hopeful share their thoughts.

  • Judge calls out Maxine Waters's comments on Chauvin murder trial as 'abhorrent'

    Just moments after the jury had exited the courtroom on Monday to begin deliberations in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the defense attorney pushed for a mistrial over its coverage.

  • Asian American CNN producer zip-tied by Minnesota police and asked if she can speak English, lawyer says

    Carolyn Sung spent more than two hours in jail before her lawyers were able to get her released

  • Report: Missouri lawmaker should be ousted for alleged abuse

    A state House committee report released Monday called for a new Missouri lawmaker’s ouster over allegations that he physically and sexually abused his children years ago. The Missouri House Ethics Committee found the claims against Lee's Summit Republican Rep. Rick Roeber credible, according to the report. Several of his children told investigators that he also frequently beat them with a belt, choked them and once drowned a litter of puppies.

  • Tesla car crash kills two in Texas

    Houston police say a deadly car crash involving a Tesla vehicle - was believed have been operating without a driver at the time of the incident on Saturday.The crash comes amid growing scrutiny over Tesla's semi-automated driving system following several recent accidents.According to local media reports, the 2019 Tesla Model S was moving at a high rate of speed when it failed to round a curve, speeding off the roadway, crashing into a tree and bursting into flames.Authorities say there was no one was in the driver's seat.After the fire was extinguished, authorities found one occupant in the front passenger seat, and one in the back.Tesla and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.The U.S. auto safety agency said in March it has opened over two dozen investigations into crashes of Tesla vehicles, at least three of them recent.The latest accident could throw a wrench in Tesla's plans, as it prepares to launch its updated "full self-driving" software to more customers.In January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he expects huge profits from the software, saying he was quote "highly confident the car will be able to drive itself… this year."

  • The war against Russia's spies just cost Putin billions from a cancelled nuclear contract

    "Losing this many intelligence officers will reduce the amount of activity and capabilities of the Russians," said the central European official.

  • Trump says he is ‘beyond seriously’ considering 2024 presidential run, misses ‘helping people’

    Former president gives first sit down interview with major news network since he left for Florida

  • Idaho woman charged in ‘egregious’ case surrounding missing grandchild’s death

    Police say they found the child’s body in a car in Emmett.

  • Judge denies Chauvin defense's motion for a mistrial, but says Rep. Maxine Waters' comments 'could lead to this whole case being overturned'

    Judge Peter Cahill said elected officials' commentary on the murder case was "abhorrent" and Waters' comments might lead to a successful appeal.

  • Biden news - live: Jen Psaki clashes with Fox reporter as White House warns of ‘consequences’ if Navalny dies

    Follow the latest updates

  • Andretti navigates personal loss, loneliness of pandemic

    It came about six weeks before the pandemic brought the world to a standstill and Andretti suddenly had nowhere to go. There is no bigger star at a racetrack than Mario Andretti, the only driver to win the Formula One championship, the Indianapolis 500 and the Daytona 500. The call Andretti never prepared himself for came Dec. 30 when his twin brother died of complications from COVID-19.

  • George Floyd: US city on edge as jury deliberates Chauvin verdict

    Security is ramped up in Minneapolis as jurors retire in the trial into the death of George Floyd.

  • Deadly clashes after Islamists take police hostage in Pakistan's Lahore

    Police in Pakistan said a hardline Islamist group had taken six security personnel hostage at its headquarters in Lahore on Sunday after a week of violent clashes following the arrest of the group's leader. The Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) group had given the government an April 20 deadline to expel the French ambassador over the publication of cartoons in France depicting the Prophet Mohammad. The authorities responded by arresting its leader, prompting supporters to hold protests and sit-ins across Pakistan.

  • 'A very good weird': Israel drops outdoor COVID mask order

    Israelis went about barefaced on Sunday after the order to wear masks outdoors was rescinded in another step towards relative normality thanks to the country's mass-vaccination against COVID-19. With about 81% of citizens or residents over 16 - the age group eligible for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in Israel - having received both doses, contagions and hospitalisations are down sharply. But entry by foreigners is still limited and non-immune Israelis who return from abroad must self-isolate, due to concern virus variants could challenge the vaccine.