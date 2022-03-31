Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shareholders YoY returns are lagging the company's 44% three-year earnings growth

While Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 13% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In fact, the share price is up a full 110% compared to three years ago. To some, the recent share price pullback wouldn't be surprising after such a good run. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

While this past week has detracted from the company's three-year return, let's look at the recent trends of the underlying business and see if the gains have been in alignment.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Futu Holdings was able to grow its EPS at 197% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 28% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how Futu Holdings has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Futu Holdings shareholders are down 76% for the year, but the broader market is up 8.8%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Investors are up over three years, booking 28% per year, much better than the more recent returns. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Futu Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

