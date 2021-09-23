Future of bipartisan police reforms uncertain after talks fail
President Joe Biden said he’s continuing to look for options to work toward needed police reforms.
The “deeply unintelligent” family member will “out-racism anybody, out-misogyny anybody” just for affection, said Donald Trump’s niece.
Trump is suing his niece Mary Trump, The New York Times and three of its reporters.
Attorney General William Barr braced himself in the face of unprecedented fury displayed by President Donald Trump when he was told special counsel John Durham would likely not finish the criminal inquiry into the Russia investigation until sometime during the incoming Biden administration, according to a new book.
Twitter users pluck the feathers out of Mike Lindell over his latest wild claim.
“This one, I think, we know the results already,” said former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.
Marc Mukasey, who successfully defended the former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher in court, stopped representing Donald Trump's son.
Mike Cloud of Lubbock says we have emboldened the bad guys. | Opinion
Biden's latest approval ratings, the lowest of his presidency, could influence key issues such as upcoming elections and an infrastructure push.
The House panel probing the Capitol attack is readying a wave of subpoenas and already getting results from its document requests.
China sent 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan in a large display of force Thursday, after the self-governing island announced its intention to join an 11-nation Pacific trade group that China has also applied to join. China's People's Liberation Army flew fighter jets toward Taiwan twice on Thursday, once in the morning with 19 planes, and once in the afternoon with five more. Taiwan deployed air patrol forces in response to the Chinese jets and tracked them on its air defense systems, the island’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.
Cohen told Insider that Trump wanted to keep raising money and retain "some semblance of power, importance, and relevance, none of which he has."
“There is a clear trend moving,” McConnell said, toward a place where the GOP is not dominated by Trump. “Sucking up to Donald Trump is not a strategy that works.”
France is furious that Australia canceled a lucrative submarine contract with a French firm in favor of a new alliance with the US and the UK.
REUTERSIt’s what you tell your teenagers: Don’t lie. Because then you’ll have to tell another lie to cover up the first lie, and then another, and another. Eventually, you’ll get to the point where you don’t recognize the truth—until it comes out. And the truth always comes out.Democrats have been lying about immigration for decades. They’ve told white voters in the suburbs that they support border security and oppose amnesty for undocumented immigrants. At the same time, they’ve told Latino vot
Bannon told Trump days before the insurrection that they needed to "kill" the Biden presidency "in the crib," according to a new book
Rep. Boebert spent $6,650 in campaign funds to pay rent for her restaurant, "Shooters Grill." The campaign says it was a mistake.
Congressional Democrats and the White House have reached an agreement on a “framework” to pay for a massive social welfare spending package, party leaders said Thursday.
Trump's former national security adviser, a QAnon believer, seemed to suggest vaccines might be imposed on people via salad.
China has not been very socialist for years, but the Communist Party looks set to change that.
The ex-president responded to South African golfer Gary Player's suggestion with a scary question involving lions.