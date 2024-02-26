Future of Bob's Trailer Court continues to unfold

Feb. 26—Answer Man,

I am by nature a curious person who wants to know what is really happening, not one to rely on conjecture nor conspiracy.

So, what is happening with Bob's Trailer Court? We watched as the park emptied and window smashers took root and created a blight on our neighborhood. What is in store for this space and when?

Just call me curious.

Curious,

Great timing on the question. It appears a new plan for the site is emerging.

Rochester Community Development staff met late last week with representatives of Pennsylvania-based TSJ Parks, which purchased the 3-acre site for $1.3 million in 2021 and moved to close it two years later.

TSJ Parks partner Scott Kramer told one of my minions on Friday that the current plan calls for creating a 32-unit modular home park at the Marion Road site. It's a shift from the proposed senior housing project, but Kramer said it's what makes the most financial sense under the existing zoning, when construction and other costs are considered.

While it will likely remain classified as a trailer park, he said it's planned as something more upscale than the previous use.

"It's not going to be luxurious, but it's not going to be bottom barrel," he said of the planned redevelopment. "It's going to be for middle class."

Official plans have yet to be submitted to the city, but Kramer said the goal is to clear the site and break ground by the end of March, with the hope of adding new streets and infrastructure on the site.

With the site expecting to cater to health care workers and their families, he expects units to be available by Labor Day, which will land on Sept. 2 this year.

"We want to be able to give them nice, clean, safe housing that is nine minutes away from Mayo Clinic," he said.

Meanwhile, my City Hall minion also reached out to Community Development Director Irene Woodward, who said her staff continues to keep eyes on the site.

A pair of fire-damaged trailers were removed from the property last year at the owner's expense, and city staff make regular trips to the location.

"We have someone go out there at least once a week just to kind of keep an eye on things," Woodward said. "When we notice something, we bring it up to the property owner."

She said calls from the city have gotten good response, but such efforts haven't stopped your fellow neighbors and others from calling about concerns related to the property's condition.

In addition to calls to Community Development, the Rochester Police Department reports responding to at least two calls regarding the site this month, one for trespassing and another citing "suspicious circumstances" without details regarding what prompted the late-night call.

It might not be the exact answer you were looking for, but it's the one that appears to be emerging from the site's murky past.

