Future catastrophe foreshadowed by early Friday morning landslide in Farmington area

Jan. 27—FARMINGTON — From the road, the job was straightforward enough.

Jim Villurs, crew leader for the West Virginia Division of Highways, gathered his guys around 3 a.m. on Friday and began clearing a road obstruction near the intersection of US 250 and Mill Street in Farmington.

"A big red oak fell off the hillside there," Villurs said. "Brought the hillside down with it."

The wet and rainy weather, combined with the freezes, loosened the soil and created conditions for a landslide to take place around 2 a.m., which blocked US 250 for most of the day Friday. Traffic had to be rerouted most of the day Friday.

By roughly 2 p.m. the road was clear, with only some mud residue on the asphalt leaving any clue there ever had been a landslide. However, while motorists could put the temporary obstruction out of mind, it was a different story for Rocky Raschella. He lives on top of the hillside from where the tree came down. The house he lives in overlooks the road. His friend, Ken Nicely, was visiting Raschella on the same day the highway crew removed the landslide from the road.

"A couple of weeks ago we thought it was going to fall," Nicely said. "We thought it was gonna fall on his house."

Raschella had kept an eye on the tree for the past few weeks, the ground underneath his house was washed out and the fear was that all it would take was one good storm for the tree to rip through the house. The erosion around his home has also washed out his one set of stairs that leads to the top of the hill his house sits on and threatens to destroy the one muddy pathway that leads from the road to his house. However, Raschella's home didn't come to be this way due to personal negligence. He said the mining companies own the higher ground that lays out past his house away from the road.

"There's a road, when he done the mines up there, Manchin and all of them," Raschella said. "When they mined up there they blocked me out. They blocked me in and brought all the water down when they went around that top. They brought all that water to me, that's what happened to the tree and everything."

Effects of the erosion can be seen all throughout Raschella's property. He said representatives from Grant Town Power Plant told him they would fix the problem, but so far Raschella hasn't seen any repairs or work done to mitigate the runoff problem.

Raschella considers himself lucky the tree didn't kill him, but it's only a matter of time before something even worse happens. The erosion is slowly carrying the house toward the edge of the cliff, with unaware motorists driving up and down the highway.

"My house is shifted, my roof is twisted," Raschella said. "My blocks are busting, there's molding in my basement. They destroyed my home. You can see what they did, it's very obvious."

Villurs said he can't predict the weather, but anything is possible. If there's another hard rain a landslide may happen here or anywhere else there's a hillside with erosion. The difference is this hillside has a home on top, with a resident who's lived there since 1968.

Grant Town Power Plant is owned by American Bituminous Power Partners, which is connected to Sen. Joe Manchin.

The recent weather has also played havoc within Fairmont City limits. According to an email provided by David Kirk, interim City Clerk, the majority of East Grafton Road Extension has been closed to thru traffic, starting from its connection at Morgantown Avenue to the entrance of the BP Gas Station. Connecticut Avenue will also be closed to thru traffic while the city's public works department repairs the road.

"This morning, City workers discovered a void beneath a portion of the road that presents a public danger to traffic traveling on this street," Kirk wrote. "The city has moved ahead and closed the road out of an abundance of caution for the public's safety. We will work toward a solution to address the issue, but for the time being, the road will be closed indefinitely."

