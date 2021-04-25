The Future of Christians in the Middle East

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Doran
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In July 2017, the Iraqi military and Shia militias fought their way through Mosul’s Old City against ISIS. The air was filled with concrete dust and the stench of rotting human flesh and feces, the heat a punishing 110 Fahrenheit. There were dead bodies here and there, ISIS and civilians, soldiers and hostages of a caliphate.

I stood in the ruins of al-Nuri Mosque, where that caliphate had been proclaimed three years before by the self-styled caliph, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. As medics tended to a wounded soldier who groaned repeatedly in agony that I hoped was sedated, I remember vividly how I wished in that moment that his cries could be heard thousands of miles away by those who in 2003 had set in motion the war that led to this.

Less than four years later, Pope Francis visited Mosul’s Old City, much of which remains in rubble to this day. The human devastation is incalculable, with millions suffering trauma that will endure for generations. But Pope Francis was present and offered a message of hope. He also called himself a “penitent pilgrim,” asking forgiveness for those who brought war to Iraq.

It is reasonable to infer from his statements that he believes it is the United States that is at fault. His predecessor Pope John Paul II, in a now well-known diplomatic intervention, sent Cardinal Pio Laghi to the White House in 2003 in hopes of preventing the U.S. invasion. That mission failed, of course, but Pio Laghi’s warning proved prophetic: Iraq and much of the region descended into war and chaos, with consequences foreseen and unforeseen. America has yet to find a way out.

The U.S. took no particular interest in the plight of Christians after the 2003 invasion. After the first Gulf War in 1991, Saddam Hussein’s regime regarded Christians with suspicion, for being sympathetic to the primarily Christian Americans. The U.S. was keen to maintain impartiality toward Iraqi Christians, but that came off as callous indifference, and in any case it did little good for Christians or other targeted minorities.

After 2003, Christians were targeted by both sides of the insurgency, caught in the middle of the Sunni–Shia civil war initiated by Abu Musab al-Zarqawi months after the overthrow of Saddam. From 2003 until 2014, the number of Christians in Iraq fell by nearly a million, to roughly 450,000 in 2014, most of them in northern Iraq. When Mosul fell, Christian homes were marked with the Arabic N for Nasara (Nazarene, or followers of Jesus). After Mosul, ISIS conquered much of the Nineveh Plain. The remaining Christians fled to Iraqi Kurdistan or simply left Iraq altogether.

Christians in neighboring Syria fared little better when war arrived there in 2010. Syrian Christians numbered over a million, about 10 percent of the population, before the civil war. Today there are half that many. Most of them fled, though many were also killed. When U.S.-backed rebels overthrew Muamar Qaddafi in Libya, it became, as in Syria, yet another haven for al-Qaeda and ISIS affiliates. When 21 Coptic Christian migrant workers, wearing orange jumpsuits, were marched onto a Mediterranean beach and beheaded in February 2015, few Americans took notice of the link to the U.S. prisons in Guantanamo Bay. This significance was clear to onlookers in the region, however: Christians in the Middle East are bound up with America and ought to be eradicated.

In Iraqi churches, ISIS wrote the term “Crusaders” on the wall, still another link between the local Christians and the West. The U.S. was simply indifferent to all this.

To be sure, the last two decades of military interventions in the Middle East have been disastrous, not only for the region’s Christians and other minorities but for millions of others. But does the U.S. merit all the blame? Certainly it is blameworthy for waging an injudicious war, but many others exacerbated the situation in Iraq. Saddam’s Baathist government carried out the very acts of terror and chemical weapons that Pope Francis condemned in last year’s encyclical letter, Fratelli Tutti — and that the United Nations, which Francis praises, was designed to prevent.

Then there were Syria and Iran, which readily supplied men and weapons for the years-long insurgency in Iraq. During that time, Iran initiated a substantial and illegal missile buildup in Lebanon that violates U.N. Resolutions 1701 and 1559. Iran has, through Hezbollah, made the Lebanon–Israel border perhaps the most unstable in the region — quite possibly the locus of the next great war in the Middle East.

Lebanon, which Pope John Paull II once hailed as “a message” that religious pluralism is possible, is in the midst of a political and economic crisis that has pushed the state to the brink of collapse. Lebanon is the only country in the Arab world where Christians have a prominent role in the public culture. It is in many respects the most Western country, in large part owing to the Christian influence — progressive by regional standards.

Perhaps one-third of Lebanon is Christian, mostly Maronite Catholics, but their numbers are dwindling, especially amid the economic crisis and the haunting threat of war. Patriarch Cardinal Boutros Rai recently spoke out to condemn both Lebanon’s corrupt elite and, with some nuance, Iran’s violation of Lebanon’s neutrality. “There are no two states in one land,” Cardinal Rai, a Maronite, told an outdoor audience in February, “and no two armies in one state.” It was a clear reference to Iran and Hezbollah, to which many present chanted, “Iran, get out.” One hopes those chants were heard in Rome, for war between Israel and Hezbollah would leave Lebanon in a rubble that resembles that of Mosul.

It may be a perfectly sound diplomatic strategy for the Vatican to put daylight between itself and the U.S. to curry favor with Middle Eastern — or European or Asian — governments. This was clearly the Vatican’s approach during the Trump administration. But it must be said that the Trump administration did not begin any new wars and that Trump himself tried to conclude some. (Trump even managed to cite, however inadvertently, just-war theory in exercising proportionate response in his limited U.S. military strike against Iran.) No doubt many Vatican diplomats found diplomatic ties with the U.S. more distasteful than they did ties with Iran. But strong diplomatic relations alone with Iran will do little to help Christians to survive in the Middle East. It is now time to see what the Vatican plans to propose to help Christians in Iraq and elsewhere in the region. Simply blaming America for the ills of Iraq and the Middle East is not a plan.

Pope Francis and the Vatican have little regard for the conservative flavor of many Americans’ Catholicism. To be fair, many such Americans were vocal supporters of the Iraq War, even though few had foreign-policy or military experience and were, in retrospect, quite simply out of their depth. (Some of these still-prominent Catholics led many Americans astray and quashed dissent among those who opposed the Iraq War; they should have apologized and gone quietly, but it turns out that there are second acts in American public life.) These Catholics in the public square may have forgotten Iraq and moved on to other disputes with the progressive pontiff. But he has not forgotten the Iraq War and, in this sense, he provides continuity with his predecessors. (Pope Benedict also expressed grave concerns about Iraq and its Christian community at his first meeting with President Bush in 2007.)

The question of the future of Christians of the Middle East has arisen among popes and statesmen for the past thousand years. The Council of Clermont launched the First Crusade in response to the Byzantine emperor’s plea for military assistance against the expanding Turks. Four centuries later, the Council of Florence sought to reunify Greek and Latin, Orthodox and Catholic, Christendom to save Byzantium, now surrounded by the Turks. European powers variously sought to protect Christian and other minorities in the Middle East — invariably against the Turks, who managed to murder or expel almost all their Christians. (Arguably the most noteworthy success story was Armenia, which reforged an ancient nation in the form of a modern state in the aftermath of genocide to ensure their survival.)

There is no reason to suppose that the papacy, whose influence is substantially diminished from earlier centuries, or America, exhausted by two decades of spilling blood and treasure in the Middle East, will offer a diplomatic solution that will preserve Christianity in the region. In the near term, there are five critical areas that will define the future of Christianity in the Middle East.

First, Lebanon. Unless there is a concerted diplomatic effort to save Lebanon from its political leadership and from Iran and Hezbollah, which exploit that corrupt leadership, Lebanon will collapse into anarchy.

Second, Egypt. The Copts are the largest Christian presence in the Middle East, but they are also the targets of open discrimination and frequently violence. Until Egypt’s Christians are afforded equal citizenship, their numbers will likely decline.

Third, Armenia. Modern Armenia was established following the 1915 genocide by Ottoman Turkey. It is a living reminder that the formation of political community is often the only means by which distinct peoples can survive.

Fourth, the Christians of the Arab Gulf. Several million migrant and domestic laborers live in the Arab Gulf, although many have no recognized rights, including the right to worship.

Fifth, the Christians of the Shia Crescent. The Christians of Iran, Iraq, and Syria total more than a million, though their numbers are in decline. It may be that Pope Francis had these Christians in mind when he made his historic visit to Najaf to meet with Ayatollah Sistani.

It requires greater skill to anticipate an impending disaster and prevent it than to condemn a disaster after it has occurred. Only time will tell if Francis — or the Biden administration — has any vision for Iraq’s minorities or for Christians and other minorities across the region. Some policy experts on the ground — Joshua Levkowitz and Yousif Kalian, an American Syriac Christian, at the United States Institute of Peace — recently proposed policies aimed at decentralization and local governance, which are long overdue in Iraq and might save what remains of the Christian presence there. Such a model might be replicated elsewhere in the Middle East, where over-centralization increases inefficiency and corruption and diminishes social trust. To solve these problems will require time that most diplomats — though they will never say so — likely intend to spend elsewhere.

During World War II, American-led bombing raids against Nazi-occupied Belgrade killed so many civilians that the Serbs said, “God save us from American help.” That Serb saying is fitting for U.S. involvement in the Middle East, which was, despite what many believe, undertaken with the best intentions. But the aspirations behind that intervention were not tempered by prudence. For their part, the Christians of the Middle East have endured discrimination by their governments, persecution by their neighbors, indifference from Americans, slaughters on the shores of the Mediterranean, the desecration of the tombs in Mesopotamia — and yet they are still there.

Some believe that a Catholic president and a progressive pope may work together to achieve some grand vision — the liberal version of the Ronald Reagan–John Paul II alliance. It is difficult not to be skeptical of any such partnership bearing fruit, certainly to the extent of the partnership that brought down Soviet Communism. And what would be the goal? Neither takes a particularly tough line on human-rights abuses in China, the most significant challenge to the West and to the global order.

Perhaps the president and the pope will have a humbler agenda. After Francis’s visit to Iraq, the Christians of the Middle East hope that they are on that agenda — that Francis does not simply consider his work to have concluded with his remarks from the ruins.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Pope ordains 9 priests, saying: Stay humble, compassionate

    Pope Francis on Sunday gave the Catholic church nine new priests, encouraging them in an ordination ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica to be humble and compassionate and to stay close to the rank-and-file faithful, whose trust in clergy has been sorely tested by decades of sex abuse scandals. Professing obedience to the pontiff during the Mass on Sunday were six men from Italy and one each from Romania, Colombia and Brazil. The men removed their masks, part of COVID-19 safety protocols, when they knelt before Francis and he lay his hands on their head as part of the ordination ritual.

  • So You Want to Know: Can Vegetarians Eat Eggs?

    The answer is actually pretty complicated ...

  • LeBron cop tweet 'reckless, dangerous': Fraternal Order of Police National VP

    Critics accuse the NBA All-Star of inciting violence. Fraternal Order of Police National Vice President Joe Gamaldi weighs in on 'Fox & Friends.'

  • Coronavirus dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: FDA says N95 masks should no longer be reused — Coronavirus cases aren't budging — even after vaccinations doubled.Vaccines: U.S. lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine — The next generation of coronavirus vaccines won't come as quickly — Pregnant women should get COVID-19 vaccine, CDC says.States: Washington state enters 4th COVID-19 surge, says governor.World: Iran bans flights from India and Pakistan over latest COVID-19 surge — Hospitals in India facing oxygen shortage amid COVID-19 surge.Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCases: Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday: 145,943,305 — Total deaths: 3,091,553 — Total recoveries: 84,040,856 (no longer includes U.S. recoveries as of Dec. 15) — MapU.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday: 32,038,232 — Total deaths: 571,883 — Total tests: 424,777,338 — MapWhat should I do? Axios asked the experts:When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirusTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soapPets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your riskOther resources: CDC on how to avoid the virusWhat to do if you get itThe right mask to wearDownload our app and follow the Coronavirus channel to get the latest news.Editor's note: Johns Hopkins University stopped reporting U.S. COVID-19 recoveries on its dashboard on Dec. 15, citing a Coronavirus Tracking Project post that explained the national data is incomplete since several states do not keep records of recovered patients. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • India virus patients suffocate amid oxygen shortage in surge

    Indian authorities scrambled Saturday to get oxygen tanks to hospitals where COVID-19 patients were suffocating amid the world's worst coronavirus surge, as the government came under increasing criticism for what doctors said was its negligence in the face of a foreseeable public health disaster.

  • Who goes to church to see political ads or Fort Worth campaign signs? Nobody. Stop it

    The pastor said Steve Penate’s campaign is based on “prophetic word.”

  • At least 82 die in Baghdad COVID hospital fire - Interior Ministry

    BAGHDAD (Reuters) -A fire sparked by an oxygen tank explosion killed at least 82 people and injured 110 at a hospital in Baghdad that had been equipped to house COVID-19 patients, an Interior Ministry spokesman said on Sunday. "We urgently need to review safety measures at all hospitals to prevent such a painful incident from happening in future,” spokesman Khalid al-Muhanna told state television, announcing the toll. Ali Bayati, a member of Iraq’s semi-official High Commission for Human Rights, had said earlier a final death toll had not yet been officially announced but it could be between 30 to 45.

  • India's Cadila Healthcare starts producing COVID-19 vaccine candidate

    AHMEDABAD, India (Reuters) -India's Cadila Healthcare has started producing its potential COVID-19 vaccine for which it will seek emergency use authorisation in May or June, its managing director told Reuters, with an aim to make up to 240 million doses a year. Government officials have said they are eagerly waiting for Cadila to seek approval for ZyCoV-D soon, as a record rise in coronavirus infections have led to a public health disaster in the world's most populous country after China. "We have just started producing doses," Sharvil Patel said in a Microsoft Teams interview on Friday.

  • Trump to Hannity: Social media should face antitrust scrutiny

    Former President Donald Trump sounds off in 'Hannity' exclusive.

  • 2020 Lions rookie report: Fifth-round pick Quintez Cephus

    2020 Lions rookie report: Fifth-round pick Quintez Cephus

  • At career’s end, maybe we should embrace anti-retirement

    Retirement is commonly known as the end of your career and the beginning of a new life of leisure. According to the Stanford University Center for Longevity, in less than a century, average life expectancy in the developed world has increased by nearly 30 years, with many of those years coming in what we traditionally thought of as retirement. It means that retirement planning, which has normally been focused on making sure that you don’t exhaust your financial resources, needs to be replaced with longevity planning, so you can design a plan to use all of this newfound extra time.

  • Pennsylvania lawmakers push bill banning transgender athletes from women's sports

    Pennsylvania lawmakers have introduced a bill, called the "Fairness In Women's Sports Act," to ban transgender girls from competing on female school sports teams. The bill is the latest in a nationwide effort to pass such legislation. Lana Zak spoke with former U.S. women's national soccer team member and LGBTQ advocate Lori Lindsey about the push to exclude transgender athletes.

  • Young Hong Kongers fleeing Beijing's clampdown left in ‘danger’ as they miss out on British asylum

    Karson Lim, a Hong Kong activist studying at a British university, is trying to make the most of his time in the UK until his student visa expires next year. At that point, Mr Lim – not his real name – will have to return to Hong Kong where before he was arrested and fears the police will charge him under a sweeping national security law for participating in pro-democracy protests in 2019. Mr Lim, 20, has limited options for staying in the UK. He was born in Hong Kong after 1997, when the former colony was returned from British to Beijing rule, which makes him ineligible for British National (Overseas) status. And that means he – and other Hong Kong adults aged 18 to 24 – are locked out of a programme that came into effect this year that would grant people with BN(O) status the right to live and work in the UK, providing an eventual route to British citizenship. “I’d really like to stay in the UK,” he said, worried about his safety in Hong Kong, where he suffered a brain haemorrhage when violently arrested by undercover police officers. “I enjoy it, I enjoy the culture… I would love to, if I had the chance.”

  • The Queen Has an ‘Unspoken Rule’ Against Talking Badly About Family Members to Outsiders

    “Most people can hide their family difficulties...hers are always the focus of public attention.”

  • Wipe non-crime hate allegations, says Priti Patel

    People accused of hate incidents that are not crimes should have the allegation wiped from their record, Priti Patel will tell police chiefs as she launches a review into the policy. The Home Secretary has asked the College of Policing to carry out a review into "non-crime hate incidents" which can blight people's careers years after they occur, The Telegraph can disclose. Currently, if an individual is reported for committing a hate crime and an investigation by the police finds no crime has been committed, it will remain on their police record as a "hate incident". This can lead to individuals being disadvantaged in their daily life as the incident can show up on a vetting inquiry such as a DBS check, which discloses a person's criminal convictions when they are applying for a sensitive job. The policy – set out in College of Policing guidance late last year – reignited debate over the impact on freedom of speech and the use of police resources. A Home Office source said: "These so-called 'non-crime hate incidents' have a chilling effect on free speech and potentially stop people expressing views legally and legitimately. If people are found to have done nothing wrong, the police shouldn't punish them." Recording of hate remains mandatory, with no option for the police to dismiss a claim. The College of Policing guidance said social media hate crime must be treated as "priority" and handled by senior officers. Officers were told that even where a crime had not been committed, they should consider visiting the accused at work and it should be recorded as a "hate incident". The recording of a non-crime hate incident on a person’s enhanced DBS check is explicitly written into the guidance, a move that potentially affects over 120,000 people who were recorded as having perpetrated a hate incident according to campaigners Fair Cop. Last month a senior judge questioned the right of the police to record these "hate incidents" against academics who questioned whether trans women were women. Lady Justice Simler said there was "legitimate public debate" over the issues and warned that the actions of officers could have a "chilling effect". She asked whether it was "right" that a feminist academic should have a police report to her name for stating "trans women are not women in the context of that debate". Her comments emerged during the case of former police officer Harry Miller, who was challenging the guidance. Mr Miller, who had a hate incident placed on his record after posting allegedly transphobic tweets, argued that the guidance was unlawful and stifled freedom of expression.

  • He burned a cross on a Black family’s lawn, feds say. Now Virginia man faces prison

    “I did it,” the 41-year-old reportedly told a neighbor.

  • The Biggest Threat To Russia’s Arctic Oil Ambitions

    Russia is gaining major traction in its quest for Arctic oil, but the country is still racing against the global trend of the electrification of all things

  • ‘Archbishop’ of Sham Church Behind Deadly Coronavirus Cure Grift Hit With New Indictment: DOJ

    via YouTubeA Florida family that has for years allegedly used a sham church to peddle a toxic cleaning solution as a miracle cure for everything from cancer to COVID-19 has been indicted on fraud and criminal contempt charges in addition to the ones levied against them last year.Mark Grenon and his three sons—Jonathan, Jordan, and Joseph—face up to life behind bars after a federal grand jury indicted them on Friday for the years-long scam that prosecutors say they have been running out of a “non-religious church” established solely to evade oversight and regulations.They were first hit with related fraud charges in July 2020, landing two of them in custody and prompting two others—Mark Grenon, the church’s so-called “archbishop,” and Joseph—to flee to Colombia, where prosecutors say they remain on the lam. The latest indictment ups the maximum sentence they may face on conviction. The two who did not manage to escape the country, Jonathan and Jordan, are due to be arraigned on Monday in federal magistrate court in Miami.At the center of the grift, prosecutors say, is the “Miracle Mineral Solution” the family has dubbed a “sacrament” of the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing. The Grenon family allegedly pushed the toxic liquid on vulnerable groups, telling the parents of autistic children and women with breast cancer that the solution—a dangerous industrial cleaning solution—would heal them. According to the Department of Justice, the Grenons have sold “tens of thousands of bottles” of the Miracle Mineral Solution to people nationwide. Prosecutors say a search of Jonathan Grenon’s home at the time of his arrest last year revealed that “MMS” was being manufactured in a backyard shed. Almost 10,000 pounds of sodium chlorite powder was found on the premises, along with several loaded firearms, including a pump-action shotgun hidden inside a violin case, the DOJ said.According to the Food and Drug Administration, drinking MMS is no different than swigging bleach. The FDA, which had issued a warning against ingesting the chemical, “received reports of people requiring hospitalizations, developing life-threatening conditions, and even dying after drinking MMS,” federal prosecutors said.The Fall of Florida’s Biggest Sham ‘Church’ Peddling Bleach as a ‘Sacrament’ The Genesis II Church that the Grenons used to sell the solution for mandatory donations was nothing more than a way for them to dodge federal regulations, prosecutors say. Mark Grenon, the church’s so-called “archbishop,” is said to have admitted as much in a 2020 interview with a federal investigator as part of a related case.“Everything you do commercially is under the Universal Commercial code, okay?” Grenon said, according to the complaint. “A church is completely separate from that code, statutes, and laws. That’s why a priest can give a kid wine in church publicly and not get arrested. Because it’s a sacrament.[…] I knew this because . . . they tried to arrest us for proclaiming stuff on the street in Boston. They threw it out of court because we’re a church. You can’t arrest us from doing one of our sacraments, and I knew this. So that’s why . . . I said let’s do a church,” Grenon was quoted saying in a criminal complaint.An ABC News investigation in 2016 caught Mark Grenon giving a “sermon” to people on the solution at a conference where attendees were charged $450 just to get in the door.“I’ve got people curing some major stuff just from [MMS],” he said. “From prostrate cancer, to brain cancer, to autism …” he said.A woman died in 2009 just hours after drinking the supposed miracle cure, though her autopsy wound up being inconclusive and did not cite the solution as her cause of death.Friday’s indictment comes after the family flouted an injunction by a federal judge last April ordering that all sales of the bogus drug be halted. The family responded to the injunction by threatening to “pick up guns” and start “a Waco” if authorities tried to enforce it, the DOJ said. The family also allegedly threatened the federal judge in the case.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Black neighborhoods in Kansas hard hit by property tax sales

    Rozetta Dotson worked two jobs to scrape together the money to pay down a delinquent tax debt on the Kansas City, Kansas, home she owns with her husband, Ricky. “We just felt like it was a scam, like they were trying to take our property and my husband said we felt like we were targeted, you know, because we are living in a predominantly Black neighborhood and they were doing everything they could to cause us to lose our house," she said. The Dotsons are among those in historically Black neighborhoods in Kansas City, Kansas, who risk losing their homes amid the pandemic as delinquent property tax sales resume under a practice critics decry as racist and government officials laud for revitalizing communities.

  • Europe’s Most Indebted Countries Aren’t Ready for Market Reality

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s brightening economic outlook as Covid-19 vaccinations pick up is also accelerating the timetable toward a new danger.As investors get ready for growth to break out, they’re also preparing for the inevitable consequence: withdrawal of European Central Bank emergency funding. For the region’s most indebted economies — including perennial standout Italy — that would put them face-to-face with market forces they can’t handle. Citigroup Inc. is bracing for a taper of bond buying as early as June, and M&G Investments says it’s time to start shorting peripheral debt.Because of the ECB’s dramatic measures over the past year, never have borrowing costs in the euro-area been so disconnected from risk. Much of the region is coming off the back of the worst recession since at least World War II, deficits have soared and debt is at eye-watering levels.Yet an investor lending money to Italy for 10 years can only expect to receive a rate of interest of around 0.75%. Greek bonds, considered a junk asset by all three of the major credit ratings agencies, come with a rate of less than 1%. A decade ago, the euro-area debt crisis pushed its yields above 40%.“You only get temporary elimination of credit risk in European sovereigns when you’re in an emergency,” said Eric Lonergan, a money manager at M&G. “The problem is when you come out of emergency, you’re back to market forces in your bond market and some of these numbers look really, really bad. Europe is ironically vulnerable to recovery.”The rally in euro-area debt is mostly down to the ECB’s 1.85 trillion-euro ($2.2 trillion) pandemic bond purchase program, and it’s helped to line investor pockets. Over the past year alone, Italian bondholders have made returns of more than 10%, according to Bloomberg Barclays Indices. Over a decade, they would have nearly doubled their money. “The country is able to refinance debt at much lower yields because of the ECB, so the crisis has been somewhat of a blessing in disguise for Italy,” according to Hendrik Tuch, head of fixed income NL at Aegon Asset Management. “Low Italian sovereign bond yields and spreads are not made in Rome but in Brussels and Frankfurt, which is the main issue for the longer-term outlook on Italian sovereign bonds.”While ECB President Christine Lagarde said this week that it would be “premature” to talk about easing support, the debate about what to do and when could be fast approaching. Some policy makers are ready to argue at the June meeting that the pandemic emergency purchase program should start being scaled back in the third quarter, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing officials familiar with internal deliberations. Read More: ECB Officials Expect Heated June Decision on Crisis Program Lagarde Says ECB Isn’t Discussing Phase-Out of Stimulus Bloomberg Economics: Lagarde’s Optimism Suggests Less PEPP Buying After 2QDespite Lagarde’s reassuring words, such talk will heighten investor focus on the day of reckoning. Without emergency support, the focus will return to debt in Greece, Italy and Spain, which ballooned further in 2020 due to necessary health and crisis spending, and whether it can ever be brought under control.At PGIM Fixed Income, which manages about $968 billion, head of global bonds Robert Tipp is keeping the tilt toward peripheral bonds he’s had since the sovereign debt crisis, but is also starting to worry about the post-taper outlook.“The risk is how fraught is the process of going from this heavy stimulus environment back to one of fiscal rectitude,” he said. “The fundamentals are lousy for some of these countries.”For now, European Union member states are preparing to spend money from the bloc’s recovery fund, due to start disbursing cash around the middle of the year. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the former ECB president credited with saving the euro during the last debt crisis, is planning to reengineer Italy’s economy with more than 200 billion euros of funds.But while this stimulus will help the recovery, the question is whether it will generate sustained growth strong enough to meaningfully chip away at Italy’s enormous debt pile, currently around 160% of economic output. Fitch Ratings warned this month that Greece’s debt-to-GDP ratio would stay above 200% this year and any failure to reduce it could lead to a negative rating action.Another key question is when the EU might re-impose fiscal rules — which were suspended during the pandemic — and what form they will take. While the fiscal situation in some countries has to be tackled, overly strict targets, for example on deficits, could do more damage than good by sucking life out of economies. Saxo Bank A/S is one of the biggest doomsayers on Europe’s periphery, warning that there could be a sovereign debt crisis part 2, beginning with a exodus of foreign investors from Greek debt, where they own 90%. Saxo’s concern is that with U.S. bond yields 60 basis points higher than at the start of the year — and with the currency hedging equation increasingly favorable — investors would prefer to put money there rather than in higher-yielding European sovereigns.For the ECB, the unwinding dilemma will once again see it grappling with the inherent challenge of the euro area: setting monetary policy for 19 countries with vastly different economic, inflation, unemployment and debt situations. If it begins to tighten, the peripheral nations will be the ones that lose out, making their huge deficits harder to finance.“It’s very difficult to see something anything other than fiscal austerity,” said M&G’s Lonergan. “I don’t know when it will strike but I think you’re getting very, very good odds if you look at a lot of the more vulnerable parts of the European bond market now.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.