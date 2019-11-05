The Future Consumer (NSE:FCONSUMER) Share Price Is Up 146% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Future Consumer Limited (NSE:FCONSUMER) share price has soared 146% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. And in the last week the share price has popped 12%.

Future Consumer isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Future Consumer can boast revenue growth at a rate of 26% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. So it's not entirely surprising that the share price reflected this performance by increasing at a rate of 20% per year, in that time. So it seems likely that buyers have paid attention to the strong revenue growth. To our minds that makes Future Consumer worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 8.6% in the last year, Future Consumer shareholders lost 41%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 20% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before spending more time on Future Consumer it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

